Row breaks out over former Pakistani PM Imran Khan's letter to IMF regarding election audit





Islamabad [Pakistan]March 2 (ANI): Senators from both sides of the political aisle clashed over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan's letter to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), linking the release of the next tranche of the bailout plan to the “audit” of the February 8 elections, Dawn reported.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Saadia Abbasi, while raising the issue in the Upper House of Parliament, regretted inviting the global lender to intervene in Pakistan's internal affairs.

She said the IMF was “neither an investigative agency nor has the role of imposing its will on matters relating to Pakistan's sovereignty.” She added that Khan's role was that of one of the strongest opposition parties today.

Abbasi further said that the opposition was a watchdog of the government and a government in waiting, but “domestic issues should be resolved at the national level”, stressing the need for all to come together to protect the interests of the country.

In response, PTI Senator Humayun Mohmand said it was the IMF that had requested a meeting with Khan in June 2023. He said the IMF Board of Governors had said it would offer a bailout package “only after Imran Khan gave a guarantee.”

He said the PTI chairman was informed that the first tranche would be given to the Pakistan Democratic Movement – the ruling coalition government, the second to the caretaker government and the third to the government “which will get the mandate of the people in elections free and fair”. .”

“We simply remind them that the next installment will be paid to those who have a mandate,” said the senator, while accusing the government in place of being “formed by those who stole the mandate.”

Mohmand reminded PML-N Senator Abbasi that this was also the view of former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former PPP Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar and PML-N leader Javed Latif. He praised PML-N candidate from NA-66, Nisar Cheema, for admitting that defeat was better than a stolen mandate, according to Dawn.

PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui said inviting a foreign institution to intervene in Pakistan's internal affairs was condemnable. He also informed the President that he had already submitted a motion to adjourn on the subject to the Secretariat.

PTI lawmaker Zeeshan Khanzada has criticized the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for not allocating reserved seats to the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), which was joined by PTI-backed independent candidates.

Another PTI senator, Saifullah Abro, stressed that the election for the post of prime minister should take place only after the National Assembly concludes, with the allocation of reserved seats. He said that except the PML-N, all parties were complaining that “the elections were rigged”, Dawn reported.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.takeonedigitalnetwork.com/row-erupts-over-pakistan-former-pm-imran-khans-letter-to-imf-over-poll-audit/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos