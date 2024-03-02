



You probably didn't know it (and we don't blame you), but the Scottish Conservative Conference started in Aberdeen Friday, and to give you an idea of ​​how popular the event was, they should have shared the P&J Live Arena with a George Michael tribute act due to low ticket sales. So you could say that people have little trust in the political party (sorry). This embarrassing fact was highlighted by The NationalAnd the website of the place confirms this, with a page for Fast Love A Tribute to George Michael indicating that the show started Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Hall C. The event description reads: This show has it all: power, emotion and star quality in this stunning production with a full video and light show, as we respectfully recreate the soundtrack of your life. It's arguably more fun than a party conference – and the situation has been ridiculed online: Even the Scottish National Party (SNP) MP Richard Thomson couldn't help but poke fun at the Scottish Conservatives (we've put the puns in bold), saying The National: Scottish voters have so little faith It was because of Sunak's lack of leadership that the Prime Minister was forced to share a stage at his party conference due to poor ticket sales. And it is no wonder that his predecessors carefree whispers sank the economy, leaving the Conservative Party simply pray for time until the next general election. Rishi Sunak will today try to convince voters and a handful of Conservative members, he's their man but the calls will fall on deaf ears long before the big headline of the evening kicks off. With a tribute to George Michael downstairs and a second-rate tribute to Boris Johnson upstairs, that might not be the case. Club Tropicana at P&J Live, but we knew conservatives know how to throw an after-hours party. the sun sets on the Conservatives' sordid period in issue 10. Amazing. And the low turnout and comments from the leader of the Scottish Conservatives Douglas Ross has sparked comparisons to the infamous Willy Wonka experiment that made headlines this week: Ross delivered his conference speech on Saturday and said Scotland's ruling SNP was on its knees and winning against it, despite Ipsos poll last month showing the SNP leading voting intention polls with 39 per cent. The Scottish Conservatives, meanwhile, come third with just 14 percent, behind Labor on 30 percent. Such remarks also angered conservatives on social media: Disastrous scenes everywhere. Register to our free weekly newsletter Indy100 Express yourself in our media democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help move this article up the indy100 rankings.

