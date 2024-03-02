Lok Sabha Polls 2024 | BJP's first list of 195 candidates is out; PM Modi keeps Varanasi

The BJP on Saturday released its first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, announcing 195 candidates across 16 states and two Union Territories. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will contest from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, his parliamentary seat in the last two general elections.

Of the 195 candidates, 107 belong to backward communities, with 27 candidates from Scheduled Castes, 18 candidates from Scheduled Tribes and 57 from Other Backward Classes (OBC). The list includes 28 women candidates and 47 candidates aged under 50. A Muslim candidate, Abdul Salam, was fielded from Malappuram in Kerala.

I thank the leaders of @BJP4India and bow to the millions of selfless Karyakartas of the Party for their continued faith in me. I look forward to serving my sisters and brothers of Kashi for the third time, the Prime Minister said in a message on the poorest of the poor. Over the past ten years, we have made significant progress in various sectors and worked towards better Kashi. These efforts will continue with even greater vigor. I would also like to express special gratitude to the people of Kashi for their blessings, which I greatly cherish, he said.

Controversial MPs like Malegaon blast case accused Pragya Singh Thakur from Bhopal and Ramesh Bidhuri from south Delhi who was accused of hurling communal slurs against fellow Danish MP Ali on the floor of the Lok Sabha have were replaced by former Bhopal mayor Alok Sharma, and Ram Vir Singh Bidhuri, respectively.

34 ministers on the ground

There are 34 Union ministers who have found a place in the first list, including ministers Rajnath Singh (again contesting from Lucknow), Amit Shah (from Gandhinagar) and Smriti Irani (from Amethi). However, state minister Meenakshi Lekhi was removed from her seat in New Delhi.

Interestingly, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, now a regular MP from the state, will fight for a Lok Sabha seat from Vidisha, while Biplab Deb, former Tripura chief minister , will present from Tripura (West).

Among the ministers who were Rajya Sabha MPs and are now contesting for the Lok Sabha are Labor Minister Bhupendra Yadav, who is fielded from Alwar in Rajasthan, Health Minister Mansukhbhai Mandaviya from Porbandar in Gujarat, and Rajeev Chandrashekhar from Thiruvananthapuram who will contest against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

Major changes in Delhi

The list, finalized after extensive consultations and a marathon meeting of the Central Election Commission (CEC) on February 29, is notable for the dramatic changes in Delhi's composition announced by East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir , who excluded himself from the competition hours. before the announcement.

However, almost no changes were made to the list of 51 candidates announced for Uttar Pradesh. The state saw the rehearsal of 43 sitting MLAs, including film star Hema Malini from Mathura. New names have been announced for the seats that the BJP lost in 2019, including Shravasti where Saket Mishra, son of Nripendra Mishra, former principal secretary to the Prime Minister, will contest. UP's surprise choice came from Jaunpur, where Mumbai-based Kripashankar Singh, a former Congress MP and minister in that party's government in Maharashtra, was named in place of Krishna Pratap.

Delhi's list seems to have seen the maximum changes. Besides Manoj Tiwari, who was repeated in northeast Delhi, the BJP fielded four new faces in the five seats announced today, with two more seats pending. Bansuri Swaraj, the daughter of former foreign minister Sushma Swaraj, will contest in New Delhi, replacing Meenakshi Lekhi. At the Chandni Chowk headquarters, traders association chief Praveen Khandelwal will replace Dr Harsh Vardhan. In West Delhi, Kamaljeet Sehrawat replaces Pravesh Singh Sahi; in South Delhi, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri replaces Ramesh Bidhuri. The BJP is yet to announce its candidates from northwest and east Delhi.

New arrivals in the south

In Madhya Pradesh, despite fears that MLAs who had fought in the Assembly elections and lost would not be given tickets, Ganesh Singh and Faggan Singh Kulaste were reinstated in Satna and Mandla respectively. In Chattisgarh, the BJP retained only two of the nine sitting MLAs, Vijay Baghel and Santosh Pandey, three MLAs having been elected as MLAs in the recent Assembly polls. Korba's Saroj Pande is expected to get this seat in the BJP's kitty as it is currently held by Congress' Jyotsna Mahant.

The list of southern states of Kerala and Telangana provides many accommodations for new arrivals. Mr. Chandrashekhar of Thiruvananthapuram; Anil Antony, the son of former defense minister AK Antony, from Pathanamtitha; and Suresh Gopi of Thrissur. In Telangana, newly inducted BRS Lok Sabha MP BB Patil was recruited from Zahirabad.

West Bengal candidates

The BJP fielded nine sitting MPs from West Bengal out of the 20 candidates from the state announced on Saturday, including party state president Sukanta Majumdar from Balurghat and Union state ministers Nisith Pramanik from Coochbehar and Subhas Sarkar of Bankura, respectively. The party also fielded three sitting MLAs: Manoj Tigga from Alipurduar seat, Hiranmoy Chatterjee from Ghatal and Sreerupa Mitra Choudhury from Malda Dakshin. John Barla, the sitting MP from Alipurduar, has been removed from office.

The important nominations include Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh from Asansol and Soumendu Adhikari, the brother of Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, from the Kanthi Lok Sabha seat. Mr. Suvendu Adhikari's father Sisir Adhikari is the Trinamool Congress MP from Kanthi. BJP leader Anirban Ganguly was nominated from Jadavpur Lok Sabha seat.

The 15 candidates announced for Rajasthan included eight sitting MLAs and seven new faces. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will contest elections again from Kota, while state BJP president CP Joshi will contest from Chittorgarh, and Union ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Arjun Ram Meghwal from Jodhpur and Bikaner, respectively. Devendra Jhajharia, the first Indian Paralympic player to win two gold medals, has been fielded as the BJP candidate from Churu.

The BJP is expected to hold a second CEC meeting on March 6, during which states not discussed so far, including big alliance states like Maharashtra and Bihar, will be considered.