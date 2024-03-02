Donald Trump attacks Bill Maher after a real-time debate at the Supreme Court: it's not worth the detour!





Donald Trump was not pleased with HBO host Bill Maher's jokes on “Real Time” Friday night, attacking the libertarian satirist through the former president's Truth Social platform. Although it's unclear what specific part of Maher's show was that triggered Trump, it may have been when Maher highlighted what he called the “key story”: the Supreme Court delaying Trump's trials.

“Bill Maher is the worst!” Trump started, just after midnight, Mar-a-Lago time. “He never had it and never will. Bad ratings, big failure on the CNN set, major case of TRUMP DISRANGEMENT SYNDROME.”

Maher's “Overtime” segment with guests and panelists, which aired Friday night on CNN and YouTube, featured mild criticism of Trump. “Real Time” has long been a ratings success for HBO and is currently in its 22nd season.

“It’s not worth the detour!” » Trump concluded. But it is clear that the former president himself had been monitoring Maher on Friday evening.

The host had a lot of Trump material in his monologue, but the part that seemed to be the most triggering was when Maher brought up the multiple lawsuits Trump is facing.

Maher noted that polls show Trump would lose if convicted in any of these cases, adding that his defense lawyers are doing everything they can to delay these trials.

“And when I say 'his defense lawyers,' I mean the Supreme Court,” Maher added, going on to call Trump's claim that former presidents are immune from prosecution “ridiculous.”

He said legal observers can't understand why the court would take up the case, adding: “Legal expert Jeffrey Toobin was just jerking off…” before wrongly realizing: “oh no, it was something else, sorry. » as he referenced the expert's infamous embarrassment during the video call.

Maher expressed confusion and frustration that the Supreme Court is now taking up the case after refusing to do so when special prosecutor Jack Smith asked them to do so in December.

“They’re just trying to run out of time,” Maher said. “It’s typical of this court: always protect the baby,” castigating Trump’s immaturity.

Earlier, Maher opened his monologue by joking that Trump wouldn't recognize Leap Day.

“He thinks it’s a woke plot to prolong Black History Month,” Maher joked.

He then discussed Trump and President Joe Biden each visiting the U.S.-Mexico border on Thursday. Maher jokingly referred to the fact that Biden and Trump were seen by Mexicans across the border as a scarecrow and a jack-o-lantern, mocking Biden's age and Trump's orange complexion: ” If that doesn't stop them from coming, I don't think anything will.

Maher went on to note that Biden made his appearance in Brownville, which the host said “sounds like something Trump would call Mexico.” In a Trump voice, Maher added: “They come from Brownsville, they sow crime, they rape. »

As the “Real Time” host mocked the former president, he offered a friendly follow-up, adding, “Oh, I joke with Donald Trump, always in good humor.” »

Elsewhere on the show, Maher's “New Rules” segment called on Biden to accept his age and the fact that he is, well, old. Although he highlighted what was seen by much of the public as the president's main weakness, it was not enough to convince Trump.

The host's monologue also included riffs on Tucker Carlson and the funeral of Russian dissident Alexei Navalny, as well as other discussions about recent abortion decisions. His guest was Dr. Phil McGraw, before turning to his panelists: former Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan and journalist/author Batya Ungar-Sargon for a more in-depth discussion on the Supreme Court, asking whether Trump is au- above the law, as well as other issues related to this year's election. general election.

You can watch the full show on HBO's Max streaming platform.

