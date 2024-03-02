Modi deprived Bengalis of MGNREGA dues, Mamata paying salaries, says TMC after PM Krishnanagar rally | Kolkata News





After the Prime Minister Narendra Modis rally in Krishnanagar West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday said it had not only failed to answer Bengalis' questions on the MGNREGA employment scheme but had also misled them. On Saturday, state Industries Minister Shashi Panja said, “The Prime Minister addressed a rally in Krishnanagar, unfortunately with some wrong facts. You have deprived 59 lakh salaries in Bengal of MGNREGA and that is the truth. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is giving them money. You deprived them. UP has the highest number of fake job cards but UP is never deprived as it is a BJP ruled state. The people of Bengal are watching. VIDEO | Here's what West Bengal Minister Shashi Panja says (@DrShashiPanja) said about Prime Minister Modi's speech in Krishnanagar earlier today. “West Bengal can only see the honorable Prime Minister of India when elections are near. This was the last time in 2021 and now in the year pic.twitter.com/uTtMvEetQq Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 2, 2024 Reply to PM Modis attack on TMC following corruption allegationsPanja said, “Can we ask why he shared the stage with Narada-tainted BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari? Speaking on the same lines, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said, “The people of Bengal were eager to know what the Prime Minister would say about the dues due to the state under the MGNREGA project or PMAY. But the Prime Minister gave no response. The people are listening and will respond to the BJP at the polls. Newly elected TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose said: Respected Modiji, you are giving a lecture on Narishakti again. Let me enlighten you on a few facts. In the 2019 general elections, TMC gave 40% votes to women. Out of 42 constituencies, 17 candidates were women. What is your track record? In the 2023 Assembly polls, you gave less than 12% tickets to women. However, the CPI(M) criticized Prime Minister Modi for his lenient stance towards the TMC and alleged that the BJP had an understanding with the ruling party in the state. CPI(M) central committee member Sujan Chakraborty said, “The Prime Minister today learned that the TMC has turned the scheme into a scam. We have been saying this for a long time. The central agencies launched an investigation, but midway, they stopped their investigation. For what ? Do you have any understanding with Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee? We learned that on Friday a Modi-Mamata meeting was held in a very cordial atmosphere. This means that a final agreement (has been reached). But the people of Bengal are not fooled. They understand everything.

