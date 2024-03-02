Donald Trump wins Michigan Republican Party convention | Michigan





Donald Trump continued his march toward the GOP nomination at the Michigan Republican Party convention Saturday, sweeping all 39 delegates.

The allocated delegates will fuel Trump ahead of Tuesday, March 5, when 15 states hold primaries and Trump's nomination could be all but decided. Michigan state party delegates gathered Saturday at the sprawling Amway Plaza Hotel in Grand Rapids, huddling in 13 separate meeting rooms representing the state's 13 congressional districts.

Their near-uniform support for Trump at the convention eclipsed the support the former president received in the primary, when former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley garnered about 26 percent of the vote. She did not win any of the delegates allocated Saturday for the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, where the party will officially nominate a candidate in July for the November presidential election.

The Michigan Republican Party's process for assigning delegates to the national committee was complicated this year: the state legislature, controlled by Democrats, decided to hold the presidential primaries early. That prompted the state Republican Party to create a hybrid model, holding a primary on Feb. 27 and a convention four days later to stay in compliance with national party rules.

Saturday's convention sometimes took on the tone of a campaign rally.

President Trump, I'm going to help you win Michigan, Bernadette Smith, a Michigan Republican Party activist running for Michigan's Republican National Convention Committee, said during a speech at the convention Saturday. I'm from Detroit, I grew up in Detroit, Smith said, to applause. Detroit is red, but they don't know it yet.

But if delegates found common ground today, it was only in their unwavering support for Trump. Michigan's Republican Party has been divided for months over interpersonal feuds within county chapters, the role of Christian nationalism in the party as a whole and questions about how to save the party from financial collapse.

Fomented divisions within the party came to light this year in a leadership dispute when a group opposed to former Michigan GOP Chair Kristina Karamo voted to oust her in January. In February, the Republican National Committee recognized Pete Hoekstra, a close Trump ally whom Karamo's opponents elected as party chairman, as the rightful leader of the Michigan Republican Party.

Karamo and his allies refused to accept defeat, promising to hold a separate convention in Detroit that collapsed only after a judge ruled Tuesday that Karamo had been properly removed from his seat and barred him from using the Michigan GOP's official social media accounts or access its finances.

Before being elected chair of the Michigan Republican Party last year, Karamo made a name for herself as a vocal supporter of Trump's false claims of widespread voter fraud in Michigan's 2020 election. Karamo then ran for Michigan secretary of state, the office overseeing elections in the state, in 2022. She lost by 14 points but never conceded.

Karamo, who has developed a reputation for his wild conspiracy theories and adheres to Christian nationalism, has called the split within the party a form of spiritual warfare and his political opponents demonic rhetoric espoused by sections of the right-wing Pentecostal movement in growing rapidly in the United States. WE.

Party Republicans were willing to look past the odd aspects of their eccentric president, but when she failed to save the ailing party's finances, she even splurged with a $100,000 fee. to bring Jim Caviezel, the QAnon-affiliated star of The Passion of the Christ, to the Mackinac Republican Leadership Conference, many were frustrated with her.

But she retained loyalists in the party, many of whom planned to attend Karamos' alternative GOP convention in Detroit before it was canceled.

Without a convention of their own, some of the former president's supporters changed course at the last minute, choosing instead to attend the official conference and lobbying mostly successfully for recognition in Grand Rapids.

Others abandoned the convention altogether, choosing to stay home or travel to various alternative meetings held on the same day across the state. Republican Party leaders in the 1st Congressional District, which includes 15 counties in the Upper Peninsula, informed members Friday that their district would hold a separate caucus, fearing that the official convention would not accept their delegates.

The newly declared administration of [the Michigan Republican party] appears to be inviting dissent and ignoring the rules with the consent of their allies in the Michigan Republican Party, District Chairman Daire Rendon said in a statement. We will not play this game by falling for their confusing messages and backtracking.

Daire Rendon has done us a favor, said Tom Stilling, a Michigan Republican activist and former chairman of the Antrim County Republican Party, which is in the 1st Congressional District. All the extremists were there and the fear was that they were there. Without many of their delegates, the first congressional caucus room was virtually empty.

But the divisions within the Michigan GOP run deeper than the leadership crisis the party has faced this year, often playing out at the county level.

In the Republican Party of Hillsdale, for example, a small conservative county in southern Michigan, party activists have been embroiled for years in a parallel conflict between the party and a faction of the party dubbed the America First Republican Party. In April 2023, a judge ruled that the America First faction was not the party's legal leaders and declared in January that many activists, including Karamo, were in contempt of court for failing to acknowledge the decision .

Party activists in the 5th Congressional District, which spans the southern part of the state and represents Hillsdale County, attempted to quell that conflict Saturday.

We all want to prevent a revolt, said Suzy Avery, a prominent Michigan conservative who serves on the board of the Michigan Republican Party Trust and lives in Hillsdale. Avery, who caucus with the Hillsdale County Republican Party, helped negotiate a deal with America First activists, giving that faction nine of the county party's 13 delegates.

A similar divide grew sharper last year in Kalamazoo County, leading to a physical altercation at a state GOP meeting last year.

Michigan Republican Party leaders downplayed tensions within the party Saturday, calling their ability to guide delegates through Saturday's convention a success.

“Today was relatively uneventful, it's exciting that maybe we can move on,” said Vance Patrick, chairman of the Oakland County Republican Party, the largest Michigan GOP chapter.

The crazy thing about this is that everyone here is for Trump.

