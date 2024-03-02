Acting PPU Regent also attended the inauguration of Telkom Smart Office by President Jokowi in IKN Nusantara





PENAJAM, Sonora.ID – Acting Paser Regent of North Penajam Makmur Marbun joined President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to lay the foundation stone or inaugurate the Telkom Smart Office in Nusantara National Capital Region (IKN), Kalimantan Province Oriental. Joko Widodo said Telkom Smart Office is the first step to strengthen digital connectivity and make IKN a city with world-class technology, information and communication systems. “This will strengthen digital connectivity, strengthen digital platforms, strengthen digital services for the archipelago which we aspire to become a world-class ICT city. And I am sure that if Telkom enters it, it will be easy to become a smart city by working on e-government- “It will be much easier,” Jokowi said in a press release on Friday (1/3/2024). President Joko Widodo said that the journey from Balikpapan to IKN currently takes two hours thanks to infrastructure development, God willing, which will be completed in June or July, which will be faster and more affordable, about 40 to 45 minutes . “Later, we will feel that the capital of the archipelago is getting closer, not far away, with the construction of the IKN airport which should be completed in July 2024. Ladies and gentlemen, you can go there directly from Jakarta or from other cities in the archipelago, from the airport to the IKN zero point takes only 15 minutes,” explained Jokowi Also read: Avoid delays, Earn Muin calls for 2024 APBD to be used immediately On the same occasion, Telkom President Director Ririek Adriansyah expressed his gratitude to President Jokowi for giving Telkom the opportunity to build basic telecommunications infrastructure in the region. “As a leading digital telecommunications company, it supports the acceleration of telecommunications infrastructure provision and digitalization across Indonesia. This involves fully supporting the development of IKN, its support through the provision of digital services. Its objective includes meeting the needs of the community and also the government, in this case the IKN Authority “including smart cities, e-governance, etc.”, he added. The President Director of Telkom explained that the TSO, built on 5,368 square meters of land, will in the future support the holding of the 79th anniversary ceremony of the Republic of Indonesia on August 17, 2024. The construction will take place in stages . “In the first stage, the construction of the TSO shelter is the construction of a hub that connects all telecommunications services in IKN with an operational target in July 2024. This hub will meet various needs for telecommunications services in IKN. one of them is to support the subsequent holding of the ceremony to commemorate the 79th anniversary of the Republic of Indonesia,” he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sonora.id/read/424030880/pj-bupati-ppu-turut-hadiri-ground-breaking-telkom-smart-office-oleh-presiden-jokowi-di-ikn-nusantara The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos