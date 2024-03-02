Xi Jinping calls for accelerating the construction of charging infrastructure network to support rapid development of new energy vehicles | Lianhe Zaobao





35 Xi Jinping calls for accelerating the construction of charging infrastructure to support the development of new energy vehicles In a move that has injected positive factors into the development of China's automobile industry, Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China, recently called for accelerating the construction of a charging infrastructure network system to support the rapid development of new energy vehicles. This is the second time in a week that Xi Jinping has shown his support for the automobile sector. Chinese Premier Li Qiang also joined the initiative, calling for the active replacement of old consumer goods, such as automobiles, with new ones, to create a replacement scale effect. This push towards new energy vehicles and replacement of old goods has had a positive impact on Hong Kong auto stocks, with companies like Xpeng Motors and NIO seeing their stocks rise on Friday. Researchers analyzed that China's top leaders encourage automobile consumption to achieve stable economic growth in the short term. However, the long-term strategy also includes increasing investment in infrastructure and promoting new energy vehicles to reach rural areas. Xi Jinping stressed the importance of building a new energy infrastructure network and accelerating the construction of charging infrastructure during a recent collective study session. He stressed the need to develop energy technology and related industries to boost China's industrial modernization and promote new high-quality productivity. Despite this positive news, auto sales in China have faced challenges. Sales of new energy vehicles fell 30% month-over-month in January, and US President Biden's announcement of an investigation into the national security risks posed by Chinese electric vehicles could affect Chinese automobile exports to the United States. In response to these challenges, Xi Jinping and Li Qiang have actively encouraged the exchange of old consumer goods for new ones to boost China's domestic automobile sales. This strategy aims to increase domestic demand and stimulate economic growth. Yao Shujie, professor of economics, highlighted the importance of new energy vehicles and intelligent connected vehicles as emerging strategic industries in China's efforts to create new productive forces. He also stressed the need to invest more in technological innovation to improve the profitability of Chinese automakers. As China continues to face economic challenges, Xi Jinping called for intensifying macroeconomic control and strengthening domestic demand to improve economic vitality. Economists expect China's weak economic growth momentum to continue in March, with a slower growth rate forecast for the first quarter. Yao Shujie suggested that China should consider increasing its budget deficit and investing in social services to boost consumer demand and prevent the economy from sliding into deflation. These measures could help support China's economic development and long-term stability. Related

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.breakinglatest.news/business/xi-jinping-calls-for-accelerating-the-construction-of-charging-infrastructure-network-to-support-the-rapid-development-of-new-energy-vehicles-lianhe-zaobao/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos