ALEX BRUMMER: From Heathrow to HS2, short-term thinking is hampering projects that could boost UK growth

Short-term thinking is one of the great ills of the British economy.

The stock market, with its quarterly reporting requirements, is part of the problem, with analysts and asset managers too focused on immediate results rather than long-term prospects.

The patience often required is lacking. It took Jeff Bezos' Amazon nine years as a public company before it made its first profit.

Such virtue is lacking in the UK, with boards and investors rushing to sell or move to New York at the first smell of cordite.

None of this is terribly surprising and comes from above.

Hitting the buffers: HS2 has been mowed down, so all that's left is a stump connecting London to Manchester

Next Wednesday, March 6, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will present his spring budget, accompanied by 100 or more pages of policy statements and 160 or more pages of forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsibility.

All this, along with countless tips and fact sheets, will be revealed just four months after the same exercise in November.

No other Western democracy so regularly feels the need to adjust so many moving parts of the country's economic and fiscal affairs (outside of crisis conditions). The short term is deeply rooted in our democracy.

The consequences are extremely detrimental to public investment and productivity. The Treasury is so concerned with keeping the nation's books in order that it is becoming almost impossible to do so for the next generation.

Achieving this requires great determination and a willingness to tolerate delays, cost overruns and crises.

The Elizabeth Line, the Southeast's newest rail project, is an example of how hard work can conquer all.

Boris Johnson has pledged to roll out fiber optic broadband for all, although years behind Spain and South Korea. The increase in production and productivity from major infrastructure projects is immeasurable.

Of the three biggest projects on the radar post-Brexit, the Hinkley nuclear power station in Somerset, HS2 and a third landing strip at Heathrow, the only one with any chance of reaching the finish line is the power project .

This, for the record, is because the French government-controlled electricity supplier, EDF, and Chinese investors are committed to carrying out this project.

The summary way in which HS2, Britain's most imaginative rail project since the Victorian era, was mowed down so that only a section from London to Manchester remains is a triumph for short-sighted thinking term and without imagination.

HS2 was wrongly sold by politicians to speed up journey times. But the long-term benefits are economic

Rishi Sunak has bowed to pressure from the Treasury over costs. Instead of recruiting new management, I think of the engineers who delivered the Elizabeth line, he simply threw in the towel.

Yes, with its dozens of bridges and cuttings, the project had been gold-plated. HS2 was wrongly sold by politicians to speed up journey times. But the long-term benefits are economic.

A study shows that regeneration near HS2 stations and depot sites in the West Midlands will generate 10 billion in investment over the next decade.

This includes 41,000 new homes, 30,835 jobs and 704,000 square meters of floor space near HS2 hubs.

Consider the potential for growth and increased productivity in the long term if the Manchester, Leeds and Glasgow project branches, as well as the Heathrow branch and the Northern Powerhouse fast link, still existed.

And then there is Heathrow. Covid-19 was an excuse to put the third track project on hold.

But as airline financial results showed this week, Britain's premier airport will soon face capacity constraints. I understand that Heathrow is being coy about the third runway, for fear of it becoming an election issue.

However, the Sunday Times reports that new chief executive Thomas Woldbye is disbanding the third track team and favoring increased use of existing tracks. Whether this is possible without subjecting passengers to ever-increasing inconvenience is a debatable question.

Heathrow plays a vital role in Britain's role as a center for business and professional services. If trade diverts to Paris, Amsterdam or Frankfurt, all of which have greater runway capacity, it will be another unnecessary blow to Britain: short-term opportunism by Heathrow's foreign owners against the national interest wider.

Jeremy Hunt prioritized long-term private investment through the permanent 'total spending' regime in his November autumn statement.

But when it comes to public investment, growth projects have a terrible habit of ending up in the editing room.