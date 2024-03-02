Donald Trump Defeats Nikki Haley Again in Missouri Republican Caucus





Donald Trump defeated Nikki Haley in the Missouri and Michigan primaries, bringing him even closer to the Republican nomination.

The Associated Press called Missouri for the former president at 12:45 p.m. Saturday, less than two hours after voters went to the polls, although the state is officially taking a month to award all of its 54 delegates. Polls from Decision Desk headquarters and The Hill showed Trump receiving 88 percent of the vote, compared to Haley's 12 percent.

Michigan Republicans handed over all of their convention delegates to Trump on Saturday, amid protests and boycotts against the party's leadership. The result was perhaps predictable, since Trump already won the February 27 primary handily.

Haley has yet to win a single Republican primary, including her home state of South Carolina, but has vowed to stay in the race until Super Tuesday on March 5. The Missouri primary puts Trump at 155 presidential delegates, and Haley at 24.

THANK YOU, MISSOURI! Together, WE WILL MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!! Trump posted on Truth Social after the Missouri results were announced.

Haley did not immediately comment on the results, instead tweeting a video from a rally in North Carolina, which will hold its primary on Tuesday.

Missouri was scheduled to hold its primary March 12 until lawmakers accidentally canceled the contest and missed the deadline to reinstate it. Instead, voters had to go to the caucuses in person and pledge their support for the Missouri Republican Party, although they did not have to be registered Republicans.

I don't know what my role will be here other than standing in a corner for Trump, Colombia resident Carmen Christal told the AP, while adding that she looked forward to experiencing it. .

The result in Michigan was predictable: Trump won 100 percent of the vote in Tuesday's primary in four of his congressional districts, and more than 90 percent in almost all of the other nine. These votes represented 16 of the state's 55 delegates; the others were assigned during Saturday's convention.

But the convention still offered some dramatic moments in the form of debates over who should be named party chairman. Supporters of former President Kristina Karamo, ousted in January, had threatened to organize their own convention, but the plan collapsed at the last minute following a court ruling.

Trump is also expected to win the Idahos Republican caucus on Saturday, pushing him to an almost assured victory in the race for the Republican nomination.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thedailybeast.com/donald-trump-bests-nikki-haley-again-in-missouri-republican-caucus The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos