Trump escalates immigration rhetoric with baseless claims about Biden





GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) Former President Donald Trump further escalated his rhetoric on immigration on Saturday and baselessly accused President Joe Biden of leading a plot to overthrow the United States of America as he was campaigning before the Super Tuesday primaries.

Trump has long tried to turn his lines of attack on his rivals in an effort to diminish their impact. Biden portrayed Trump as a threat to democracy, highlighting efforts by former presidents to overturn the results of the 2020 election. These efforts culminated in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, as his supporters attempted to put a end to the peaceful transition of power.

Trump, who responded by calling Biden a real threat to democracy and claiming without evidence that Biden was responsible for the indictments he faces, turned his attention Saturday to Biden's border policies, charging that every day Joe Biden provides aid and comfort to America's foreign enemies. United States.

Biden's conduct at our border is, by definition, a conspiracy to overthrow the United States of America, he continued in Greensboro, North Carolina. Biden and his accomplices want to collapse the American system, overturn the will of America's true voters, and establish a new power base that puts them in control for generations.

Similar arguments have long been made by those who claim that Democrats encourage illegal immigration to weaken the power of white voters, as part of a racist conspiracy, once confined to the far right, claiming that there is an intentional push by the American liberal establishment to systematically reduce illegal immigration. white influence.

Once again, Trump is trying to distract the American people from the fact that he rejected the fairest and toughest border security bill in decades because he thought it would help his campaign. Sad., said Biden campaign spokesperson Ammar Moussa in a statement.

Trump's rally took place three days before Super Tuesday, with elections in 16 states, including North Carolina and Virginia, where Trump held a rally Saturday night. The primaries will be the biggest voting day of the year before the November general election, which is shaping up to be a likely 2020 rematch between Trump and Biden.

Nikki Haley, Trump's last major rival, also campaigned in North Carolina. Speaking to reporters after her event in Raleigh, about 80 miles away, the former U.N. ambassador spoke out against her plans after Super Tuesday.

We're going to keep going and we're going to keep pushing, she said, arguing that the majority of Americans don't want either Biden or Trump as the country's leader.

Much of Trump's speech in North Carolina focused on the multitude of criminal charges he faces. Even though the former president was able to leverage his legal woes into a powerful rallying cry during the primaries, it's unclear how his message of grievance will resonate with the more moderate voters who will likely decide the general election .

I stand before you today not only as your former and hopefully future president, but also as a proud political dissident and public enemy of a rogue regime, Trump said, lambasting what he called an anti-democratic machine.

At both rallies, Trump played a recording of Justice for All, the version of Star-Spangled Banner on which he collaborated with a group of defendants imprisoned for their alleged roles in the January 2021 insurrection, which he calls hostages.

As he focuses on the general election, Trump has painted an apocalyptic vision of the country under Biden, particularly on the topic of immigration, which was the lively theme of his 2016 campaign and about which he once more seized while the United States was going through a crisis. record influx of migrants at the border.

Both Trump and Biden visited the US-Mexico border on Thursday to highlight their contrasting approaches to the issue.

On Saturday, Trump conjured up images of Biden turning public schools into migrant camps and the United States into a crime and disease-ridden dump, and that is what they are doing. He also spoke at length about the murder of Laken Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student whose alleged killer was a Venezuelan who entered the United States illegally and was allowed to stay to pursue his immigration case.

Studies have shown that native-born U.S. residents are more likely to have been arrested for violent crimes than people living in the country illegally, but Trump has seized on several high-profile incidents, including a recent video of a group of migrants scrambling with police in the Times. Square.

Not a single innocent American life should be lost to migrant crime, Trump said.

Beyond their importance on Super Tuesday, North Carolina and Virginia are two states the Trump campaign is focusing on for November.

Trump won North Carolina twice, but saw his margin of victory shrink. Biden's re-election campaign already has staff on the ground hoping to flip the state for the first time since 2008.

Virginia, meanwhile, was once a swing state, but it trended blue for years and Trump lost there twice. But a senior Trump campaign adviser told reporters Saturday that he thinks we can make Virginia competitive.

In North Carolina, a festive atmosphere surrounded the Greensboro Coliseum complex ahead of Trump's rally. Fans formed a line that snaked through a network of metal barricades and stretched hundreds of yards from the arena. License plates from North Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee filled the parking lot, where Trump flags flew alongside American and Confederate flags on many vehicles.

We love Trump, said Mary Welborn, who lives in nearby Thomasville and has expressed frustration with the criminal prosecutions and civil judgments against the former president. The way he is being treated is insane. No other president has been treated like this, she said.

After the rally, several attendees praised Trump's hard line on immigration.

We look like fools all over the world with the border wide open, said Samuel Welborn of Thomasville.

My biggest worry is that my children won't have the same country I grew up in, added his wife, Mary. It's just a different time.

In Richmond, supporters began lining up Saturday morning for an evening rally at a downtown convention center. Lines stretched for several blocks by midafternoon and supporters booed as a vehicle with a Haley campaign ad circled the building.

David McDaniel, of Chester, said the country had gotten worse since Trump left office and that he had personally struggled.

McDaniel, who voted for Trump in 2016 and 2020, said he had to close a construction company he owned because of rising costs of materials and gas.

Fuel prices have just worn us out, said McDaniel, 32. So we need Trump back so we can reopen the country.

___

Associated Press writers Gary Robertson in Raleigh, North Carolina, Sarah Rankin in Richmond, Virginia and Michelle L. Price in New York contributed to this report.

