Pakistan's 'King of Chaos' Imran Khan Keeps Winning Even Behind Bars





Getty ImagesImran Khan removed from power in 2022 no-confidence vote

Pakistan's recent elections were supposed to bring a period of stability, much needed to address crippling inflation and bitter political divisions in the country, writes author and journalist Mohammed Hanif.

Instead, they formed a minority government – ​​a fragile and reluctant coalition that appears uncertain of its own mandate.

Two weeks after the elections, the Pakistan Muslim League (N) led by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto's Pakistan People's Party (PPP) announced that they would form a government but that the PPP would not. would not be part.

The midnight announcement by leaders of both parties was made in somber tones and had the air of a forced marriage.

Suddenly, Pakistan became this rare democracy where no one really wanted to be prime minister.

The “establishment” – a euphemism used by local media for Pakistan's powerful military – has always believed that general elections are too sensitive an exercise to be left to civilian politicians.

This time, they took their old electoral manual and used all the tricks successfully deployed in the past.

The main competitor Imran Khan was imprisoned. He faces more than 150 criminal and civil charges, all of which he denies.

A week before the elections, he was convicted in three cases – in one he was accused of marrying in haste. His party, deprived of its electoral symbol and a united platform, was forced to run as an independent.

Getty ImagesFormer Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was widely seen as enjoying the support of the military

Many avoided police raids instead of campaigning in their constituencies. His main opponents were cleared of numerous charges against them and given carte blanche to campaign.

On polling day, social media and mobile phone services were shut down, ostensibly for security reasons, but in reality to ensure that Khan's supporters would not have easy access to the polling booths and would have difficulty voting. identify their candidates on the ballot.

Khan's supporters showed remarkable ingenuity, formed WhatsApp groups, improvised apps and websites overnight, reached the polling booths and managed to find their candidates.

His party used AI-generated speeches to convey the message of its imprisoned leader. Imran Khan's prison ID number has been turned into an election slogan.

They ran a guerrilla-style campaign and created a surprise on election day.

Despite all the allegations of manipulation against him, his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) still emerged as the largest party in the election. The Khan wave on Election Day was too strong to be controlled by routine manipulation.

The establishment used 20th century tactics to tame a digitally savvy generation – and lost.

Faced with the military's proven machinations, the voters' response was polite and defiant: thanks, but no thanks, we are not as ignorant and illiterate as you think. We may not be able to face you in the street, you have your guns, but here is our stamp on the ballot. Do whatever you want with it.

The seasoned agitator

Imran Khan failed to obtain a simple majority in Parliament, refused to align with other parties to form the government and decided to sit in opposition.

He built his campaign and overall charisma by portraying his opponents as corrupt. He is loath to share power with the politicians he has attacked for most of his political career.

Most Pakistani politicians have already had to spend time in prison. But no one seems to have had more fun than Imran Khan.

Deprived of any public platform to reach his supporters, he won an election victory from his prison cell thanks to communiqués sent through his lawyers and close family.

Last May, when Imran Khan was first arrested after the dismissal of his government, his supporters rioted, attacking army cantonments and other symbols of the army's power and prestige . The house of a top general was set on fire and some rioters even managed to enter the army headquarters.

Getty ImagesProtests erupt after Khan's arrest on corruption allegations

The repression that followed was swift and brutal.

Most of the senior PTI leaders were kidnapped and forced to part ways with Imran Khan – some condemned his policies, others left politics for life.

The establishment wanted to send a clear signal that Imran Khan and his party were finished. With Khan in prison, as the elections approached, the party was taken over by second-tier leaders and local loyalists who played a crucial role in organizing the campaign to victory for the defeated party.

They were certain that their leader would not be allowed to return to power, but they showed with their vote that they would not abandon him just because the army wanted him to.

Imran Khan, when out of power, is the king of chaos, unleashing his wrath not only on his political opponents but also on the military establishment.

Before being arrested and imprisoned, Imran Khan claimed in his speeches that he had been ousted at the request of the United States for pursuing an independent foreign policy.

His opponents claim that all his policies while he was in power were a matter of his own ego and fantasy. When he was in power, they say, he spent more time hunting down his opponents than running the country. While in government, Khan seemed distracted and failed to make timely decisions to curb rampant inflation.

Even in government, he seemed like an opposition politician, angry at his political enemies and the media.

He's a seasoned agitator.

When his party lost the 2013 elections, he campaigned tirelessly to overturn the results and laid siege to the capital Islamabad. He was able to do this with the support of the establishment. Now that he is enemy number one of the establishment, he is delighted with his party's results in the elections.

His party has decided to sit in opposition, but Imran Khan likes to play politics not in Parliament but on the streets, with public rallies and on social media. The current government is already being labeled a “coalition of losers” – literally a coalition of parties that were soundly defeated by Khan in the elections.

Getty ImagesElection marred by suspension of cellphone services

In the two weeks following the result, Khan's opponents did not appear to have shown any enthusiasm for forming a government.

For the first time, leading politicians, instead of claiming power, were reluctant to accept responsibility.

There is a reluctance to govern because Pakistan faces a crushing debt crisis and rising fuel and food prices have made life unbearable for the working class. With the military's increased role in all spheres of governance, ruling politicians are reduced to traveling the world seeking relief from international donors.

Many wonder if Imran Khan's time in prison will make him a more mature politician.

This seems unlikely.

He thrived as a maverick – he won't want to transform into a soft version of himself to become acceptable in the eyes of the establishment.

His anger against the political old guard made him Pakistan's most popular leader.

He wouldn't want to give that up to lead a country that even his losing opponents seem reluctant to govern.

It's the perfect environment for Imran Khan to continue his crusade, even from his prison cell as the country's most famous prisoner, number 804.

British-Pakistani author and journalist Mohammed Hanif is the former director of the BBC's Urdu service and the author of several plays and novels, including the award-winning A Case of Exploding Mangoes and Our Lady of Alice Bhatti.

