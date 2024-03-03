Trump wins Michigan caucus, handing Haley another defeat before Super Tuesday





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. Former President Donald Trump swept the complicated and chaotic Michigan Republican convention caucuses in dominant fashion here Saturday, NBC News projects.

Trump won overwhelming majorities in each of the state's 13 congressional districts, taking 100% of the vote in four and more than 90% in nearly all others, according to unofficial numbers reported in real time by party officials .

Based on these results, Trump won all 39 congressional district delegates in these districts.

Michigan was a two-part nominating contest for the GOP. Sixteen of the state's 55 delegates to the Republican National Convention were determined based on the results of Tuesday's primaries. The remaining delegates were chosen during the congressional caucuses.

On Saturday, the Michigan GOP also officially confirmed the primary results. Based on these results, Trump won 12 delegates and Haley won four.

In total, NBC News projects 51 delegates for Trump and four for Haley in Michigan's primary and congressional caucuses.

Idaho and Missouri also hold GOP presidential caucuses on Saturday.

Confusion stemming from an ugly leadership dispute in the Michigan Republican Party and other disarray within the party loomed over the proceedings here. Friday night, just hours before potential delegates had to decide where to show up the next morning, there was talk of rogue, rival mini-conventions.

Pete Hoekstra, who has the blessing of the Republican National Committee to chair the state party, organized the convention in Grand Rapids. Kristina Karamo, the party's deposed former president and rebel, had planned to hold her own convention in Detroit, but canceled the plan at the last minute, following a court order barring her from running the party's affairs. . Meanwhile, party activists in several congressional districts have announced plans to hold their own rallies elsewhere this weekend.

Delegates have been receiving conflicting and confusing emails for weeks promoting different agendas, different staffs, different conventions, said Jason Cabel Roe, a veteran Republican strategist from Michigan. You have to be very careful, if only to know who is sending what and what are the legitimate directions and events.

Hoekstra, who served as Trump's ambassador to the Netherlands, supported the former president's 2024 campaign and is naming him as the presumptive nominee even as Haley continues to campaign. Haley received no votes in several districts on Saturday.

Part of being a delegate is representing as many votes as possible, and I think something that allowed me to vote for a candidate who may not be as popular is knowing that he There are so many people in this room who are in favor of voting for president. Trump, said Carter Houtman, Haley's only voter in the 2nd District caucus.

Karamo, a prominent 2020 election denier in Michigan who lost a race for secretary of state in 2022, was elected to lead the state party last year. But activists quickly became frustrated with his financial decisions and fundraising practices. A faction of party members voted to oust him in January, a vote the RNC and a Kent County circuit court judge deemed appropriate.

Hoekstra always maintained that his convention would be the one that counted, given the RNC's support and the justices' order. And his convention attracted a huge crowd. The hallways of the downtown hotel where she was held were wall-to-wall packed before the 10 a.m. start time.

But there have been grumblings among some local activists, including those who missed the deadline to apply for their credentials while waiting for the courts to resolve the leadership dispute between Hoekstra and Karamo.

A statement released Friday by Republicans in northern Michigan's 1st Congressional District said most of their delegates were denied accreditation for the Grand Rapids convention because they missed the deadline to registration while waiting for the courts to resolve the management dispute. The group planned to hold its own convention in Houghton Lake. The chairman of the 4th Congressional District (GOP), citing similar accreditation issues, told the Detroit News and the Detroit Free Press that he would call a meeting Saturday in Battle Creek.

The newly declared administration appears to be inviting dissent and ignoring the rules with the consent of its allies on the Republican National Committee, said 1st District GOP Chairwoman Daire Rendon. We will not play this game by falling for their confusing messages and backtracking. Denying the majority of delegates elected to county conventions in the 1st Congressional District their right to be heard at the state district convention is not acceptable.

Hoekstra said Friday he was exploring ways to allow delegates to participate Saturday even if accreditation rules were not followed.

Some attendees complained Saturday that the process remained too confusing, particularly with activists from several districts attempting to hold satellite conventions, even as other representatives from those districts traveled to caucus in Grand Rapids. Others were upset about traveling long distances and having their credentials rejected because they didn't meet the deadline set by Hoekstra.

Dan Hartman, who served as general counsel for the Michigan GOP under Karamo and attended the Saturday convention, predicted that challenges to the state's delegate list would go all the way to this summer's Republican National Convention.

It's not over, Hartman told NBC News.

But Karamo supporter and 11th District delegate Matt Marko stressed the need to move forward.

I wanted Kristina to have the chance to do a good job and she tried really hard, Marko said. But unfortunately, things happen, and now we have to move forward because we have a difficult election ahead of us.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/2024-election/michigan-republican-caucus-trump-haley-win-rcna140418 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos