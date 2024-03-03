Donald Trump supports Lauren Boebert in GOP primary in Colorado's 4th Congressional District | Elections





Calling her “America First's trusted fighter,” former President Donald Trump on Saturday endorsed U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert's candidacy in Colorado's 4th Congressional District, where the two-term Republican faces in a crowded GOP primary after crossing the state to run in another. mandate in a different seat.

“Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is a conservative and effective leader with a proven track record for Colorado and our America First agenda,” Trump said in a message on the Truth Social platform. “She led the fight to impeach Joe Biden, end illegal immigration, defend the Second Amendment, protect our wonderful ranchers and farmers, support our military and veterans, secure our natural resources to pursue energy domination, and stand up to the radical Democrats who we want destroy our beautiful country. »

“Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is a trusted fighter for America First and has my complete and total support for Colorado’s 4th Congressional District!” he added.

This is the third time Trump has supported Boebert in his three congressional elections and the first time Trump has thrown his support into a race in Colorado this cycle.

Boebert is one of 11 Republicans vying for a primary to replace retiring five-term Republican Rep. Ken Buck in the solidly Republican seat, which covers Colorado's eastern plains and includes Douglas and parts of Larimer counties. Boebert announced late last year that she was leaving the Western Slope-based 3rd Congressional District, where she faced a competitive and risky primary for re-election, to the more reliably Republican district.

Boebert earned the endorsement of House Speaker Mike Johnson just days after announcing his district change.

Other contenders for the GOP nomination in the 4th CD include Logan County Commissioner Jerry Sonnenberg, state Reps. Mike Lynch and Richard Holtorf, former state Sen. Ted Harvey and former radio host Deborah Flora.

As Colorado's June 25 congressional primary approaches, candidates are vying for spots on the primary ballot through the caucus and assembly process, which begins next week, and by collecting signatures on petitions, which must be signed on March 19.

Boebert, who officially endorsed Trump's presidential campaign last year, said in a statement that she was honored to have Trump's support.

“I am honored to have the support of the greatest president our country has ever known, Donald J. Trump,” Boebert said in a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. “It will be such a privilege to work alongside him in 2024 to deliver results for Colorado and get the entire country back on track!”

Trump's endorsement comes three days before the March 5 presidential primary vote in Colorado, where the Republican front-runner will face his only challenger for the nomination, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, on Super Tuesday, same day when 14 other states will count voters. . On Saturday, Trump won the Missouri Republican caucuses, securing his sixth straight Republican election victory.

While Trump lost Colorado to Democrat Joe Biden in 2020 by a margin of 13.5 percentage points, the Republican won the vote in 4th CD boundaries by 18.6 points.

Flora said in a statement to Colorado Politics that she was not intimidated by Trump's support of her primary rival.

“Respectfully, the president was wrong,” Flora said in a text message. “We heard from voters across this 21-county district that they wanted someone who has lived and fought in this district for years. Someone who knows them and will represent them. My neighbors in CD4 want and deserve a conservative fighter that they can I will be proud of whoever brings new leadership instead of business as usual. I look forward to working with the President to address the unique needs of my district.

Sonnenberg said in an email that he is most interested in getting approval from the district's voters.

“I support President Trump and I want him to be re-elected,” Sonnenberg said. “But respectfully, the only support I care about is the great people of this district, whom I am proud to serve honorably for two decades. I am confident I will earn their support as someone who has spent my entire life working with these voters.”

Calling himself a “big supporter” of the former president, Harvey said in a statement to Colorado Politics that he doubted Trump's support would help Boebert win the nomination.

“As the former chairman of one of the largest pro-Trump super PACs, I am a strong supporter of President Trump,” Harvey said in a text message. “He is obviously very loyal to his congressional supporters in Washington.”

Harvey added: “Just as he supported Congressman Tipton in CD 3 in 2020, he also supported Boebert in 2022. Yet two years later, Boebert's Christian conservative friends and neighbors said enough is enough . There's a reason she was forced to desperately pack her bags and move 240 miles east. Despite Trump's loyal support, I am confident that CD 4 voters will not be fooled by Lauren's futile attempt to cling to power.

In a text message, Holtorf said he plans to meet with his campaign team early next week “to discuss this announcement.”

A spokesperson for Lynch's campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

