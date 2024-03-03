In Jharkhand, PM Modi calls JMM corrupt, party hits back | News from India





Setting the tone for the upcoming general elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he heard the slogan Abki baar 400 paar (this time we will cross 400 seats) everywhere he went. Modi was in Sindri, Jharkhand, to inaugurate a fertilizer factory for which he had laid the foundation stone in May 2018. He said he inaugurated the factory five years later, which shows Modi's guarantee of development. Ye Modi ki guarantees that aur ye Modi ki guarantees poori hui hai. (It was the Modis guarantee and it was over). Not only Sindri, but many new employment opportunities have been created for the people of Jharkhand, Modi said. He said that in the last 10 years, he had started fertilizer plants in Ramagundam, Gorakhpur, Barauni and Sindri. In the next 1.5 years, Talcher Fertilizer Plant (in Odisha) will start. “I have full confidence in myself and the people of the country and I am confident that I will inaugurate the Talcher factory,” he said. In Dhanbad, Modi apologized to people standing in the sun outside the pandal. He said their patience would not be wasted. I will ensure its development and return it to you with interest, that is my guarantee. Targeting the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led coalition government, PM Modi said the JMM and Congress are known for their dynastic, corrupt and appeasement politics. He said JMM stood for Jam Kar Khao (devour) and the INDIA bloc had only one agenda to fill its coffers. I have never seen such wads of notes in my life… This money was meant for your children's future but it was looted, Modi said, apparently referring to the recovery of a huge sum of money at the premises of Congress MP from Jhar-khand, Dhiraj. Sahu. Replying to the Prime Minister, the JMM said that BJP translates to Bharpoor Jiyo Punjipatiyon (Enjoy life to the fullest, capitalists). The party said: The Prime Minister is talking about corruption. Has he forgotten that Himanta Biswa Sarma, Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel, Narayan Rane, BS Yediyurappa and Suvendu Adhikari, declared corrupt by the BJP, are part of his party?

