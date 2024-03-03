



I often wonder if the human brain is hardwired to seek monocausal explanations. Think about how often you hear the phrase: “The real problem is. » . . “ Why assume there is only one real problem? Most macroeconomic issues are somewhat complex. Here is a typical situation: 1. A negative real shock slows economic growth, thereby lowering the natural rate of interest. 2. Central banks are slow to react and the key rate therefore moves above the natural rate. 3. It tightens monetary policy, slowing nominal GDP growth. 4. Nominal wage rigidity slows economic growth even more than the initial negative real shock. A recent Bloomberg article discusses Xi Jinping's attempt to resolve China's recent economic problems. The focus is entirely on non-monetary factors. It is true that China faces a number of structural problems. Xi Jinping inherited a very flawed economic model, made some improvements, but also created a new set of problems. In particular, China has moved towards authoritarian nationalism, which is not good for economic dynamism: As Xi's corruption campaign continues after more than a decade of purges, there is a growing reluctance to take risks among officials increasingly focused on security and studying Xi Jinping Thought . Prone bureaucrats are even a problemrecognizedby the highest manager. At a key economic meeting in December, Xi criticized local officials for procrastinating or misinterpreting party orders. Sometimes you have to give people room to make mistakes. But right now, that's not the case, said Liqian Ren, director of Modern Alpha at WisdomTree Inc., a New York-based asset management firm. This is a problem for China. Local authorities need to be willing to try things. Of course, the Western world has also become more nationalistic. China's problems are therefore partly due to factors beyond its control. But in my opinion, a country's performance is at least 90% determined by domestic policies and at most 10% by external factors. In addition to China's structural problems, its monetary policy has recently become much more restrictive. In the short term, this has a bigger impact on growth than all the various supply-side issues: An NGDP growth rate of around 4% may seem acceptable for a country like the United States, but it represents a sharp slowdown from the around 8% to 10% seen over most of the last decade. This probably explains why the Chinese public is currently so pessimistic about the state of its economy. In contrast, long-term growth is almost 100% determined by supply-side factors, with money being roughly neutral in the long term. So what is the real problem in China? Is it structural or monetary? Why not the two of them? PS. I also agree with Adam Posen's point of view on China's structural problems.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.econlib.org/chinas-two-problems/

