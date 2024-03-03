Vote 2024 | Donald Trump and Nikki Haley hold rallies in North Carolina days before Super Tuesday





RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) — North Carolina is being visited this weekend by major political players in the presidential race just days before Super Tuesday.

Republican candidate Nikki Haley spoke Saturday at Union Station in Raleigh.

In her speech to hundreds of North Carolina primary voters, Haley asserts that she is the best Republican primary candidate to return America to “normal.”

She is the latest candidate to oppose Donald Trump in the primary and says her candidacy is not an “anti-Trump movement, but pro-American.”

“The majority of Americans think we are better than this, think we can do better than this. That we deserve to know what normal feels like. That our children deserve to feel what normal feels like. And all that “We've seen from Trump and Congress, it's stagnation. And nothing's being done,” Haley said.

She discussed a variety of issues ranging from the cost of living to criticizing Trump for his handling of the U.S.-Mexico border crisis.

“You look at what's going on, no one's talking about the debt. No one's talking about how hard things are,” Haley said. “You feel it: your salary doesn't go as far, your grocery bill is much higher. So are your utility bills.”

His speech attracted the attention of supporters such as David Pezzullo, who came from north Raleigh.

“I want to know what she’s going to do, how we’re going to be able to secure this border,” he said. “I think that's obviously one of the biggest problems that we have today, with the economy and many other problems.”

The former South Carolina governor is trailing former President Donald Trump in the polls. But she vows to stay in the race until Super Tuesday next week, when North Carolina hosts its primary election.

“We need a new generational leader who can dedicate eight years, day and night, to fixing the things we need to fix without negativity, without drama, without vendetta – just real results for the American people,” Haley said .

The Greensboro Coliseum was packed Saturday for former President Trump's “Get Out the Vote” rally. Every seat was full, including standing room.

North Carolina is a crucial battleground state, one that Donald Trump narrowly won in 2020 and that Republicans see as crucial to a possible path to the White House in 2024. But first, the former president hopes to repeat the magic of the early states in 2024. the primary against Nikki Haley.

“Next November, North Carolina is going to say to crooked Joe Biden, 'Joe, you're fired, get out of here,'” Trump said.

Stopping in Greensboro, Trump touched on some major campaign themes, promising immediate expulsions at the border and fighting inflation.

At Saturday's rally, the former president also endorsed North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson for governor, several months after pledging to do so. He also compared Robinson, who is black, to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the famous civil rights leader, calling him “Martin Luther King on steroids.”

Trump said Robinson wasn't sure how to react when Trump compared him to the legendary civil rights leader, telling him: “I think you're better than Martin Luther King. I think you're Martin Luther King times two. “

“You should like it,” Trump said.

Trump listed Robinson among several candidates people should vote for in North Carolina's Republican primaries on Tuesday, saying “they have my complete and utter support.” Trump is also on the primary ballot as he seeks to virtually eliminate his latest rival, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, from the mathematical fight for the GOP nomination.

Despite the lack of a formal endorsement, the ex-president's support, combined with strong fundraising and popularity among the GOP base, helped make Robinson the GOP front-runner for nomination to the post of governor.

Vice President Kamala Harris also visited North Carolina.

On Friday, she was joined by North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper at 12:40 p.m. on Durham's historic Black Wall Street.

Vice President Kamala Harris visited Durham Friday to talk about the White House's plan to invest millions in the economy.

This is his second trip to the state this year. In January, Harris visited a Charlotte college and announced $285 million in additional federal funding under the Safer Communities Act.

Saturday is the last day to vote early before Tuesday's election.

