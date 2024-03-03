Trump wins Missouri, Michigan and Idaho caucuses, CBS News projects





Former President Donald Trump won the Republican caucuses in Missouri, Michigan and Idaho on Saturday, CBS News projects, all three of which will award delegates for the GOP presidential nomination.

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley is still looking for her first victory.

Trump won all 54 Republican delegates available in Missouri, as well as all 39 delegates at stake Saturday in Michigan's district caucuses. That was in addition to the 12 at-large delegates Trump won Tuesday in Michigan's Republican primary.

CBS News projects that Trump also swept all 32 delegates in Idaho.

Saturday's three victories bring Trump's delegate count to 247 nationwide, while Haley has 24 delegates.

There was no Democratic contest Saturday.

The next contest is Sunday, the GOP caucus in the District of Columbia. Two days later is Super Tuesday, where 16 states and American Samoa will hold primaries in what will be the biggest voting day of the year outside of the November election. Trump is set to block the nomination days later.

Michigan Republicans, at their convention in Grand Rapids on Saturday, awarded 51 of the GOP's 55 presidential delegates to Trump. But a significant portion of the party's base missed the rally due to the lingering effects of a months-long conflict over the party's leadership.

Trump handily won the Michigan primary last Tuesday with 68% of the vote, compared to 27% for Haley.

Michigan Republicans were forced to split their delegate allocation into two parts after Democrats, who control the state government, moved Michigan into the early primary states, violating national Republican Party rules.

The Missouri Republican Party held its presidential caucuses Saturday, giving the state's voters their only chance to weigh in on who should represent the party in November's presidential ballot. Voters lined up outside a church in Columbia, home of the University of Missouri, before the doors opened.

“I don’t know what my role is going to be here other than standing in the corner for Trump,” said Columbia resident Carmen Christal, adding that she’s “looking forward to experiencing it.”

A whole new system

This year saw the first test of the new system in Missouri, which is run almost entirely by volunteers on the Republican side.

The caucuses were held after Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson signed a 2022 law that, among other things, canceled the presidential primary scheduled for March 12.

Lawmakers failed to reinstate the primaries despite calls to do so from leaders of the state's Republican and Democratic parties. Democrats will hold a party-run primary on March 23.

Trump won twice under Missouri's old presidential primary system.

Last year, Idaho lawmakers passed a cost-cutting law to move all of the state's primaries to the same date in May — but the bill inadvertently eliminated presidential primaries altogether. The Republican-led Legislature considered holding a special session to reinstate presidential primaries, but failed to agree on a proposal in time, leaving both parties with presidential caucuses as the only option. The GOP presidential caucuses will take place on Saturday, while the Democratic caucuses will not take place until May 23.

The last Republican Party caucuses in Idaho were held in 2012, when about 40,000 of the state's approximately 200,000 registered Republican voters showed up to select their preferred candidate.

This year, all Republican voters wishing to participate will need to be present in person. They will vote after hearing brief speeches from the candidates or their representatives.

If a candidate receives more than 50% of the statewide vote, that candidate will win all of Idaho's delegates. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, each candidate receiving at least 15% of the total vote will receive a proportional number of delegates.

The Idaho GOP will announce results once all votes have been counted statewide.

Trump placed a distant second in Idaho's 2016 primary, behind Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas.

