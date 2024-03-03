As Trump's criminal trial approaches, he could be his own worst enemy





Donald J. Trump was about to be questioned under oath by the New York attorney general and he was eager to speak. To ward off the investigation into state fraud, the former president insisted on answering all questions, believing only he knew what to say.

But his lawyer at the time, Ronald P. Fischetti, ordered Mr. Trump to keep quiet.

He asked the former president to invoke his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination during the 2022 deposition before Attorney General Letitia James, according to two people with knowledge of the discussion. Mr. Fischetti warned Mr. Trump that he risked being charged with perjury and that he would come to regret it.

Mr. Trump relented, but his legal problems were only just beginning. Over the past year, he has been indicted four times and faced three civil trials. And as the former president's first criminal trial approaches on March 25, it has become clear, as it did for Mr. Fischetti, that the one person who poses the greatest danger to Donald J. Trump may well be Donald J. Trump .

In two of the recent civil trials, the former president ordered his lawyers to object at inopportune times, denounced the judges and even stormed out of the courtroom. He lost both cases and was ordered to pay more than half a billion dollars in total.

Now a new team of lawyers is preparing to defend him in Manhattan, where prosecutors have accused Mr. Trump of covering up a potential sex scandal that could have influenced the outcome of the 2016 election. not only Mr. Trump's first criminal trial, but also the first time a former US president has been prosecuted. And how the legal team corrects or fails Mr. Trump could determine whether he is also the first former president to be convicted.

I would expect Trump to try to take action, said Ty Cobb, a veteran lawyer who worked in the White House office of counsel during the Trump administration and has since criticized the former president. He added: He must be aggressively muzzled by the lawyers if he is to avoid offending the jury.

This article is based on interviews with 14 people who have either represented Mr. Trump and his family or witnessed his outsized influence over his own legal strategy up close. The people, some of whom requested anonymity to speak freely about Mr. Trump, noted his extensive experience in civil cases, both in his defense and in his conduct.

But there is a difference between civil and criminal trials, and between developing an overall strategy and understanding the nuances of argument and diplomacy that enable a successful defense.

Mr. Trump faces great difficulty in his first criminal case, brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg. Mr. Trump's bellicose antics in the courtroom might not resonate with a jury in Manhattan, where only about 12% of voters supported him in the 2020 election. And Mr. Bragg are extensive, including documents, recordings and testimony from Mr. Trump's former confidants.

To avoid conviction, his defense team, led by Todd Blanche and Susan R. Necheles, will have to be excellent. They will most likely say that the evidence does not directly implicate Mr. Trump and that the witnesses are liars.

Like Mr. Fischetti, who recently died, Mr. Blanche and Ms. Necheles are experienced criminal lawyers. But they will have to strike a delicate balance: appeasing their powerful and impulsive client without losing the jury or angering the judge, Juan M. Merchan.

So far, Mr. Trump's behavior during hearings in his criminal cases differs markedly from that in civil trials: there have been no outbursts and less posturing. On Friday, while in a Florida courtroom for one of his federal criminal cases, Mr. Trump looked almost gleeful as he smiled and joked with Mr. Blanche, who is representing him in three of the four ongoing criminal trials. When Mr. Trump was president, he appointed the judge to this case.

A spokesman for Mr. Trump's campaign, Steven Cheung, said Mr. Trump and his legal team would continue to fight the Democratic witch hunt in court and at the ballot box, an apparent reference to Mr. .Bragg and Mrs. James. being Democrats.

Typically, defendants play a role in preparing their case, and sometimes an important role. It is rare, however, for them to formulate, much less dictate, strategy or make spontaneous tactical decisions at the defense table.

In two of his recent lost civil cases, Mr. Trump did just that. The main issues in those cases had essentially been decided by the time Mr. Trump arrived, but the trials were held to determine what sanctions would be imposed on him.

In the first of the trials, Ms. James, the attorney general, accused Mr. Trump of fraudulently inflating her net worth. The former president regularly visited the courtroom and his influence on the proceedings was evident as he wrote notes to his lawyers and whispered in their ears.

At the start of the trial, to illustrate how Mr. Trump exaggerated his wealth when pursuing potential deals, a lawyer for the attorney general questioned a witness about Mr. Trump's failed effort to buy the Buffalo Bills from National Football League ten years ago.

When a lawyer for Mr. Trump, Christopher M. Kise, stood up to protest, Mr. Trump motioned for him to bend over. After a brief discussion with his client, Mr. Kise said Mr. Trump had had enough money to buy not just one NFL team, but maybe two or three.

Are you testifying as an NFL expert? asked Judge Arthur F. Engoron, rejecting Mr. Kise's objections. Mr. Trump later complained to his advisers that Mr. Kise had not followed his directives sufficiently.

When Mr. Trump was present, his lawyers seemed more inclined to show off, as if they were meeting his performance expectations. During closing arguments, another Trump lawyer, Alina Habba, echoed her clients' dire warnings, saying at one point that if Ms. James won, New York would be screwed.

They don't live in the real world, Ms. Habba said of the attorney general's lawyers, waving her hands in the air. They live in this crazy world.

Judge Engoron, who presided over the case without a jury, cut her off when she attacked Ms James for allegedly taking off her shoes and drinking Starbucks coffee in court.

After the trial, the judge harshly criticized Mr. Trump, imposing a $355 million fine that, after interest, ballooned to more than $450 million. In his ruling, Judge Engoron highlighted Mr. Trump's testimony. Ms. James called him as a witness, writing that when he spoke, he rarely answered questions asked, behavior that seriously compromised his credibility.

Mr. Trump also undermined his lawyers in his other recent civil trial, in which the writer E. Jean Carroll asked a jury to penalize him for defaming her. The former president attended this trial almost every day, harassing Ms. Habba, who was leading his defense.

Mr. Trump loudly urged her to stand up to protest something said by the judge, a witness or Ms. Carrolls lawyers, at one point hitting Ms. Habbas's arm with the back of his hand. Sometimes she followed his directions; other times she shook her head slightly, seemingly dismissing him.

As the former president prepared to testify, Judge Lewis A. Kaplan asked Ms. Habba whether Mr. Trump would heed the restrictions the judge had placed on him.

Ms. Habba said that while she didn't have a crystal ball, Mr. Trump absolutely would. But before she could finish, Mr. Trump interrupted, prompting a reprimand from Judge Kaplan.

In pushing his lawyers to be more aggressive, Mr. Trump may be looking for someone to emulate his first lawyer and fixer, Roy M. Cohn, an unscrupulous advocate against whom Mr. Trump has measured other lawyers for decades. Mr. Cohn, who was known for his scorched-earth tactics, perfected while working for communist-hunting Senator Joseph McCarthy and mob bosses, was eventually indicted and disbarred. He died of AIDS in 1986; Mr. Trump dropped it when he got sick.

It's no secret: Mr. Trump is not an easy customer. Over five decades, he often failed to pay his lawyers, sometimes triggering lawsuits and leading him to believe he knows best. A key variable in the criminal trial will be whether that assurance will lead him to testify.

In the first of two civil trials that Mr. Trump lost to Ms. Carroll, he did not testify or even attend, and a jury concluded that he had sexually assaulted her in the 1990s and defamed her decades later when she revealed it. Mr. Trump was ordered to pay $5 million.

After the verdict, he told the New York Times that he had wanted to testify but was advised against it by his lawyer Joseph Tacopina. Mr. Tacopina had felt that Mr. Trump's earlier sworn deposition, in which he denied the abuse, was the best way to respond to the allegations.

After the second defamation trial in which Mr. Trump testified and attended regularly, he was ordered to pay $83.3 million.

Lawyers who have represented Mr. Trump view the prospect of him testifying before Judge Merchan as potentially disastrous. The judge is a pragmatic jurist who presided over the conviction of Mr. Trump's family business in a tax fraud trial.

If Mr. Trump insists, he could pose a decisive challenge to Mr. Blanche and Ms. Necheles.

They recently appeared before Judge Merchan at a pre-trial hearing with their client mostly silent at their side, and appeared to test the tightrope he would walk during the trial. Mr. Trump wanted to delay it, but the judge quickly set a date for March.

Mr. Blanche filed objections, none of which convinced Judge Merchan, who quickly resisted. Tell me something you haven't already said today, the judge said.

Shortly after, Judge Merchan asked Mr. Blanche if he had finished speaking. This was not the case, but the judge interrupted, ordering Mr. Blanche to sit down.

Yes, your honor, Mr. Blanche replied, sitting down with Mr. Trump.

