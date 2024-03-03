Talk about double-digit credits and the dangers of public debt

by Karnoto Mohamad

EITHER Widodo will end his term as president this year. The public is still awaiting the official announcement from the General Election Commission (KPU) regarding his successor. Meanwhile, candidate duo Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka have already claimed victory based on quick counting results. Prabowo-Gibrans' victory was due not only to President Joko Widodos' support, but also to Prabowo's free lunch push. Meanwhile, various elements of the nation, including candidate pairs Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar and Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud MD, believe that the 2024 presidential election is full of irregularities, starting with the manipulation of the constitution by the Constitutional Court (MK) to pass. Gibran, who is only 36 years old.

In the economic and political world, nothing is free. No free lunch, says Milton Friedman, winner of the 1976 Nobel Prize in Economics. There is a cost or compensation for what you enjoy. The political cost of free lunches and milk certainly comes from the taxpayer-funded state budget (APBN). The APBN deficit, set at 2.29% or IDR 522.8 trillion in 2024, will reach IDR 922.8 trillion if the budget for free lunches and free milk, which amounts to almost IDR 400 trillion, is added.

To avoid a maximum deficit of 3%, there is talk of reducing current expenditure such as subsidies, set at IDR 286,000 billion in 2024, of which IDR 189,100 billion is reserved for energy subsidies. If energy subsidies such as fuel, electricity and gas are removed, then the public will have to dig deeper into their pockets to meet their daily needs. Inflation could increase. Meanwhile, since the beginning of the year, the price of rice has already skyrocketed due to the shortage, one of the reasons being the massive spending on social assistance (Welfare) by the government for political purposes ahead of the presidential election.

This is different from providing subsidies such as interest, energy and fertilizer which encourage farmers to be more productive in food production. Free lunch and milk programs can increase food imports. However, six out of nine basic necessities (grocery stores) still need to be met from other countries, such as flour, soy, fruits and vegetables, salt and even rice. According to data from the Ministry of Commerce, in 2023, Indonesia imported various food products such as wheat worth $5.95 billion, dairy eggs and butter worth $1.47 billion , fruits for 1.44 billion dollars, vegetables for 1.01 billion dollars, animal meat for 1.02 billion dollars and salt 1.33 billion US dollars.

Rice imports also continue, increasing from 444 thousand tons in 2019, 356 thousand tons in 2020, 407.7 thousand tons in 2021, 429 thousand tons in 2022, to 3.06 million tons in 2023. The government announced again rice imports with a quota of 3 million. tonnes in 2024; 2 million tonnes are expected to arrive from January to March.

However, in 2014, Jokowi promised that Indonesia would achieve food self-sufficiency from 2017 and that economic growth would reach 7%. Throughout Jokowis' administration, economic growth from 2014 to 2023 averaged only 4.11% per year. Efforts to improve competitiveness and downstream programs have failed to revitalize the manufacturing industry. Deindustrialization also continues. The contribution of the manufacturing industry to GDP continues to decline, from 22.04% in 2010, 21.08% in 2014, 20.99% in 2015, 20.52% in 2016, 20.16% in 2017, 19.86% in 2018 and 19.70% in 2019, 19.87% in 2020, 19.24% in 2021, 18.34% in 2022 and 18.67% in 2023.

In a context of budgetary restrictions, the government promotes infrastructure development through debt, both directly and through state-owned enterprises (BUMN). Public sector debt continues to swell, notably due to the slow pace of SOE projects due to the search for loans in the market for government missions.

According to data from the Infobank Research Bureau, the evolution of public sector debt, which was IDR 3,431 billion or 35.95% of GDP in 2013, jumped to 54.68% in 2014 and continues to increase. 'increase each year until reaching IDR 14,444.46 billion or 73.73% of GDP in 2022, and is expected to reach IDR 15,500 trillion or 74.19% of GDP in 2023. Specifically, public debt over of the first five years of Jokowis' administration increased from IDR 2,608 trillion to IDR 4,514 trillion in 2019, reaching IDR 8,041.01 trillion in 2023.

Debt has increased due to the cost of building infrastructure such as toll roads and dams, purchasing defense equipment, and distributing social assistance. It's horrible when the interest on the debt is far higher than the costs of health care. In 2023, healthcare costs amount to IDR 172.5 trillion, less than interest payment costs of IDR 437.4 trillion. In 2024, healthcare costs are expected to amount to IDR 187.5 trillion, while debt interest amounts to IDR 437.4 trillion.

This means that economic growth within the Jokowis administration has been largely financed by massive debt since 2015. Meanwhile, sources of economic growth from exports depend on unsustainable raw materials, and the expected increase in Investments are not happening due to inconsistent policies and many hidden high costs. In the field.

Speaking of bank credit, this is often encouraged by Jokowi to flow more generously, it only recorded an average growth of 8.11% per year from 2014 to 2023. Before 2015, bank credit was still the engine of the economy. Credit growth began to slow down since 2015 and its role was replaced by the state budget (APBN). In 2014, credit growth was still 11.65%; in 2015 it fell to 10.40%.

In 2017, credit increased by 8.35%, and by 12.05% in 2018, then slowed to 6.08% in 2019. During the COVID-19 pandemic, credit declined, even in 2020, credit contracted by minus 2.4%, and in 2021, credit increased by 4.92%. %. At the end of 2022, credit increased by 11.63%. Credit growth in 2023 is 10.61%.

Amid fiscal restraint, Jokowi has often urged bankers to increase their credit disbursements to actively stimulate the economy. I invite the banks. Indeed, you have to be careful, cautious. However, credit should be encouraged, particularly for SMEs. Don't all rush to buy from BI or SBN, he said at the 2023 Bank Indonesia (PTBI) Annual Meeting late last year.

However, bankers work according to commercial mechanisms. There is no need to ask them to disburse credit, because the lifeblood of banks comes from credit. If banks are not willing to extend credit, economic conditions do not support it. Banks have strategies tailored to their risk appetite and business plans, including portfolio investment or liquidity management.

As the majority of banks' productive assets are still in the form of credit, based on Indonesian banking statistics from the Financial Services Authority (OJK) in 2023, the amount of credit of commercial banks reaching IDR 7,186.93 trillion has a ratio of 61.08%. of total assets reaching IDR 11,765.84 trillion. This increased from the 2022 position of 58.72% of total assets. Meanwhile, the share of securities represents only 16.89% of total assets, almost unchanged from the 2022 ratio of 16.84% of bank assets reaching IDR 11,065.74 trillion.

The problem comes from the financial inequality revealed by the unbalanced structure of third-party funds (DPK). The majority of deposits in banks are held by the very rich. Just look at the Deposit Insurance Agency (LPS) data from October 2023. Of the banking DPK amounting to IDR 8,269 trillion, 61% is held by 348,536 accounts, or 0.064% of the total accounts, reaching 546,991,010 accounts. These accounts have deposits of IDR 2 billion and above, totaling IDR 5,065 or 61%.

On average, they have deposits of IDR 14,532,214,749.69 per person. Meanwhile, there are 540,347,322 accounts with deposits below IDR 100 million, totaling IDR 1,007 trillion, so the average deposit is only IDR 1.86 million. This group is multi-tiered, with hundreds of millions of people having balances below IDR 1 million. However, the 90 million people who do not have a bank account and have no financial future are even more affected.

This DPK banking structure aligns with what Garibaldi Thohir, one of Indonesia's crazy rich, said, saying that a third of Indonesia's economy is contributed by a small number of people like him. Previously, Credit Suisse's Global Wealth Report 2022 also indicated that the richest 1% control almost 37.6% of the total wealth in Indonesia. Ten years ago, the World Bank even mentioned that the richest 10% of Indonesians controlled 77% of the country's wealth, of which 1% held half.

Over the past decade, economic growth has not lived up to what Jokowi promised during the 2014 campaign. The promises have remained just that, promises. But that's a campaign. The important thing is that the public is happy. The promised 7% economic growth has not materialized. Maybe, and maybe even by the next president, if economic ills like corruption, collusion and nepotism that fuel economic rent are not addressed.

The problem is that the president-elect is positioning himself as the successor of continuity who will continue to crave debt to support economic growth. In the International Debt Report 2023, the World Bank warned developing countries are burdened by debt amid an unstable global economy.

The World Bank revealed that these countries' interest payments have quadrupled over the past decade. Low- and middle-income countries spent up to $443.5 billion to repay debt and had to cut budgets for health, education and other basic needs.

Also worth noting is the debt interest of IDR 437.4 trillion that the Indonesian government will have to pay in 2024, which is more than the cost of healthcare of only IDR 187.5 trillion. And as Indonesian government debt shrinks fiscal space due to populist spending such as free lunch programs, the next president should not spur economic growth by encouraging bankers to expand credit indiscriminately. Money deposited in bank vaults belongs to the public. It's not about the money from Grandma's purse or the extremely rich inheritance of the prophet Solomon of his day.