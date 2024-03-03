Donald Trump wins Michigan Republican caucus, takes all delegates





Michigan Republican insiders are expected to assign their 39 Republican National Convention representatives to former President Donald Trump in Grand Rapids on Saturday.

The result was no surprise to the more than 1,600 state delegates who voted in the 13 congressional district caucuses. For a party plagued by infighting and leadership conflicts, support for the former president has been almost unanimous. According to unofficial results, nearly 98% of respondents favored Trump.

The wonderful thing I can say about MIGOP is that whether people were here or in other places, everyone supported Trump, said Robyn Peake, Van Buren County delegate and chair of the MIGOP. Michigan Republican Federation of Women. Our main goal between now and November must be to vote for Donald Trump.

There was only token resistance to Trump in the form of 36 delegates who voted for his only remaining opponent in the primary, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley. She received less than 3% of the vote, and under convention rules, the three delegates from each district were assigned to the candidate with the majority.

That puts Trump's delegate total in Michigan at 51, after Haley received about 27% of the vote and four delegates in the Republican primary on Tuesday.

This makes it clear that Michigan is Trump country, said Michigan Republican Party Chairman Pete Hoekstra, who was appointed ambassador to the Netherlands during Trump's first term. The atmosphere today was very, very positive.

As each district convention voted for Trump, cheers broke out and chants in favor of the United States as the vote totals were read.

Warren Carpenter, who played a central role in the schism that saw Kristina Karamo ousted as party chair in January and then replaced by Hoekstra, said the result shows unity within the party behind the chosen candidate.

The beauty of this situation is we have someone around to rally around, Carpenter said. I think for the first time in a long time, people will be able to agree to disagree, but in a civil way.

Bill Holt, a delegate from Oakland County, supported Trump, but expressed concern about the results of last Tuesday's primary. It showed him that Republicans could stay home or sit idly by in November's elections.

The problem for me is if Nikki Haley gets 40% of the vote, how can Trump win the election? Holt said. It's not that this majority of the party is for Nikki Haley, but rather that so many Republicans are not for Trump.

Hoekstra told reporters that the party would try to win votes from Haley's supporters and that the general election would be a binary choice between Trump and President Joe Biden.

House Minority Leader Rep. Matt Hall of Richland Township said all signs point to success in November.

I think we have enthusiasm for Trump. Biden doesn't have it, Hall said. The more general we get, I think the more you'll see us focusing on what unites us, which is our opposition to Biden and what's going on with Whitmer and this unbalanced government.

