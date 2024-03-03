The Navalnys of China or how the Xi Jinping regime makes critics disappear from the map

“There is no Chinese equivalent of Alexei Navalny because there is no opposition party in China and, therefore, there is no opposition leader. New York TimesLi Yuan, said this way the non-existent plurality of parties on which the political system of the Asian giant is configured. At the same time, he demonstrated censorship and lack of freedom of expression imposed by the Chinese regime. A situation which, according to Li, turns all critics, dissidents and opponents of authoritarianism into Navalny.
The recent death of the Russian opposition leader in a prison in the Arctic Circle, where he was isolated, ill and incommunicado, largely ended the hopes of democratization of a country which has had Vladimir Putin in power for 25 years. His death – or rather his “murder” – shocked the world, which saw in him the symbol of resistance to the Kremlin. Even someone capable of overthrowing, also from prison, the current president.
Thousands of people attended her funeral, which took place this Friday at the gates of the Church of the Icon of the Mother of God, located in the Moscow district of Mariino, despite the extensive police control and that the Kremlin threatened to punish those who participated in unauthorized protests at the funeral and burial.
[Miles de personas despiden a Navalny y desafan las advertencias de las autoridades rusas]
It is precisely this notoriety, this public recognition that differentiates Navalny from Chinese political prisoners: these, once imprisoned, they become a shadow, they completely disappear from the map (also from the Internet) and barely have contact with the outside world. One of the most significant cases is that of activist Liu Xiabo, a Nobel Peace Prize winner, who died in 2017 from liver cancer while in prison, serving an 11-year sentence.
The Government accused him of “incitement to subversion” after being one of the main perpetrators of what is known as Card 08a political manifesto which called on Beijing to respect constitutional rights, including freedom of expression, but also other undefined rights, like the end of one-party rule.
Nearly 49,000 political prisoners
Today, it is difficult to know the exact number of opponents and critics of the regime who are behind bars. Among other things because some of them disappear overnight from the public sphere. Something that, in fact, also happened with officials such as the Chinese Minister of Defense, General Li Shangfu.
The non-profit association Duihua Since 2000, it has recorded the cases of 48,699 political prisoners in China. Two, 7,371 people are currently detained by the government. And virtually none of them enjoy public recognition even comparable to that of Navalny.
However, apparently there are those who pointed out to the Chinese tycoon Ren Zhiqiangformer real estate developer and critic of President Xi Jinping, as well as “The Chinese Navalny”. In March 2020, Ren, now 72, was arrested after a text from him was posted on social media in which he criticized the management of the pandemic and subtly called “clown” a Xi.
Previously, your account Weibo known as China's Facebook, where it accumulated millions of followers, had been eliminated. Since his arrest, the columnist of New York Timeswho knew him personally, none of his relatives had direct communication with him.