Former President Donald Trump speaks at 'Get Out the Vote' rally in Greensboro

Updated: 6:51 p.m. EST, March 2, 2024

As in-person early voting ended Saturday afternoon, former President Donald Trump took the stage in Greensboro at the “Get Out the Vote Rally” to urge voters to turn out Tuesday. Trump spoke at the Special Event Center at the Greensboro Coliseum, where the packed venue seats about 5,000 people. We were told there were more people who couldn't get in. Headlines A North Carolina judge issues an arrest warrant for a Stokes County man after he skipped a court date for a hit-and-run case, police say. North Carolina judge issues arrest warrant for Stokes County man after skipping court date in hit-and-run case, police sayPurina plant to open in Rockingham County in MarchGet the latest interesting news by clicking here Most of his speech focused on immigration, as he blamed President Biden for what he called “migrant crime.” The former president repeated his claims about the 2020 presidential race. “They got away with something, they'll never get away with it again,” Trump said. As for his 91 charges in four criminal cases and more than half a billion dollars in civil fines, he has criticized the Justice Department for what he calls “political prosecutions.” rally. Mr. Trump mentioned Robinson in his speech, saying: “I think you're better than Martin Luther King.” I think you are Martin Luther King twice. » Watch: NOWCAST streaming government newscasts. Roy Cooper released a statement in response to Trump's visit. “In November, the choice will be between President Biden who wakes up every day thinking about the American people and Donald Trump who wakes up every day thinking about himself, and I know we will come together to re-elect President Joe Biden.” , Cooper said. said. The latest New York Times poll shows that Donald Trump is ahead of President Biden by 5 points. Currently, we are 8 months away from the November elections. For more information on important dates, voter ID, polling locations and more, check out our North Carolina Primary Election Day voter guide here. Weather | Watch TV NOWCAST | Local News | National | News we love | TRENDING STORIES Keep up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the WXII app here

GREENSBORO, North Carolina —

As in-person early voting ended Saturday afternoon, former President Donald Trump took the stage in Greensboro at the “Get Out the Vote Rally” to urge voters to turn out Tuesday.

Trump spoke at the Special Event Center at the Greensboro Coliseum, where the packed venue seats about 5,000 people. We were told there were more people who couldn't get in.

The bulk of his speech focused on immigration, accusing President Biden of what he called “migrant crime.”

The former president reiterated his claims about the 2020 presidential race.

“They got away with something, they’ll never get away with it again,” Trump said.

As for his 91 charges in four criminal cases and more than half a billion dollars in civil fines, he has criticized the Justice Department for what he calls “political prosecutions.”

Mark Robinson, the GOP front-runner for governor, also spoke at the rally. Mr. Trump mentioned Robinson in his speech, saying: “I think you're better than Martin Luther King. I think you're Martin Luther King times two.”

Governor Roy Cooper released a statement in response to Trump's visit.

“In November, the choice will be between President Biden who wakes up every day thinking about the American people and Donald Trump who wakes up every day thinking about himself, and I know we will come together to re-elect President Joe Biden.” , Cooper said. said.

The latest New York Times poll shows that Donald Trump is ahead of President Biden by 5 points. Currently, we are 8 months away from the November elections.

For more information on important dates, voter ID, polling locations and more, see our North Carolina Primary Election Day Voter's Guide here.

