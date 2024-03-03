Golkar is more realistic for Jokowi than Gerindra





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Al Azhar University political observer Ujang Komarudin said that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) the possibility of voting for the Party Golkar for his future political vehicle. Because, according to Ujang, Golkar is the most realistic party for Jokowi. “If you say you will join Golkar or Gerindra, Golkar is more realistic for Jokowi,” said Ujang Kompas.comSaturday (02/03/2024). There are three reasons why it will be very easy for Jokowi to take over Golkar as a political vehicle. Also read: National recap reveals PDI-P and Golkar votes swapped in Seoul First, the current General Chairman of the Golkar Party, Airlangga Hartarto, has legal problems. “So (second reason) Golkar is also generally pragmatic, third Golkar “Moreover, currently it is controlled by Jokowi, everyone obeys Jokowi,” said Ujang. Ujang also said that Gerindra still has Prabowo Subianto, who is a strong figure as the party leader with the Garuda head symbol. Also read: The question of Jokowi's arrival in Golkar, Jusuf Kalla: if the position is that of president, at least 5 years as administrator first According to Ujang, Prabowo will need the support of the Gerindra Party in parliament. “We will see what it will look like, why not in Gerindra, because Gerindra still has the figure of Prabowo as general chairman of the Gerindra party as well as backup politics,” he said. “If the president does not have power or does not own the party, he will be weak and could become someone else's plaything,” he said. Meanwhile, Jokowi directly answered the question of joining the Golkar Party on Wednesday (28/2/2024). Jokowi did not deny this question, but he did not provide a firm answer either. “I enter the palace every day,” Jokowi said at the TNI Headquarters, Cilangkap, East Jakarta, Wednesday (28/2/2024).

