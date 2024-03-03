Deadly fishing boat accident is not the first tragedy to test Xi Jinping in the Taiwan Strait, but tensions make ties harder to repair

The cases have some similarities, but this time it could be much more difficult to negotiate a solution, observers say.

Both incidents occurred amid a lack of communication and trust between the two parties.

As in the previous tragedy, Beijing strongly condemned Taipei's handling of the February collision. Beijing called the crash a brutal incident and said Taipei should be held responsible for the deaths of mainland Chinese.

However, analysts warn that trust between Beijing and Taipei has deteriorated since 1990 and that the February 14 deaths could worsen tensions between the two sides.

At present, the two sides lack mutual political trust and many cross-Strait issues, including such incidents, have fallen into a zero-sum competition, said Liu Guoshen, a leading scholar of Taiwan affairs. at Xiamen University.

He added that Taiwanese authorities must act cautiously in handling cross-Strait affairs, otherwise ties between Taipei and Beijing would be doomed forever.

Taipei insisted the boat did not have a license and had entered its prohibited or restricted waters near the Quemoy group of islands, also known as Kinmen, a few nautical miles from the city mainland China from Xiamen.

Officials from both sides have held 11 rounds of talks over the incident so far, but no results have yet been made public.

Due to the lack of mutual trust, many accidents are overly politicized and are likely to lead to outcomes that no one wants to see. Professor Chang Wu-ueh, Tamkang University in Taiwan

Chang Wu-ueh, a professor at Taiwan's Tamkang University, noted that the incident also occurred close to the opening of the Two Sessions, mainland China's annual parliamentary meetings, when Beijing faces a increased public pressure from citizens.

[The incident] is the result of a confrontation or a deterioration of relations between the two shores. Due to the lack of mutual trust and understanding, many accidents are overly politicized and are likely to lead to outcomes no one wants to see, Chang said.

However, when Xi was on the front lines handling the 1990 incident, the political atmosphere was different and better, Chang said.

More than three decades ago, Xi organized a team of more than 20 police and border defense agents to investigate the Min Ping Yu No. 5540 incident, according to Fang Qingyun, who was secretary of the China Defense Committee at the time. political and legal affairs of Fuzhou.

Fang, who visited Quemoy in 1990 to negotiate the return of mainland Chinese residents with Taiwan, said in a 2019 interview that Xi told him the two sides should work together in a humanitarian spirit to properly resolve the problem of illegal crossings.

The talks led to the signing of the Kinmen Agreement, which will serve as the basis for subsequent operations to return people across the Taiwan Strait. The agreement was signed by Red Cross organizations from both sides, marking the first formal agreement between the civilian groups since the two sides separated in 1949.

The Taiwan Coast Guard inspects the capsized ship on February 14. Photo: Taiwan Coast Guard Administration via AP

According to Fang, when Xi inspected Fuzhou as vice president in 2010, the first thing he mentioned in a meeting was the Kinmen Agreement, which he said laid a good foundation for improving relations between the two banks of the strait.

Less than a month after the Min Ping Yu No 5540 incident, 21 migrants from mainland China died after their boat was struck by a Taiwanese naval destroyer that was escorting them to Fujian province.

Chang, of Tamkang University, said the political atmosphere in 1990, when cross-Strait exchanges resumed after decades of no contact, was better than today's strained relations.

At that time, both sides viewed the issues from a humanitarian perspective. The current problem is that the two sides often lack mutual political trust, Chang said.

Zhang Wensheng, vice dean of the Taiwan Research Institute of Xiamen University, said confrontations between the two sides were behind the February incident and disputes over the handling of the 'affair.

DPP authorities are full of hostility toward the mainland, and Taiwan's coastal department has been brutal in law enforcement and lacking in humanitarian spirit, Zhang said.

If this issue is not resolved reasonably, it may cause further disputes, Zhang warned, adding that direct conflicts between the two sides may lead to more accidents in the future.

Beijing stepped up patrols in waters near Quemoy and sent former military frigates to the area following the incident.