



The Broker Butcher is back at work in China. Will it clean up the financial markets, or simply watch them sink? Wu Qing earned his colorful nickname as head of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) in the 2000s. At the time, he had shut down a quarter of the country's securities dealers. Xi Jinping brought Wu, 58, back as head of the market on February 8. He wasted no time reining in algorithmic short-sellers, whom he saw as exacerbating the precipitous decline in Chinese stocks. Days before Wu's reappointment, Beijing announced a zero-tolerance policy for malicious short-selling. Wu later broadened his focus to include quantitative traders known for buying volatile small-cap stocks and hedging their bets by shorting broader market indexes. Its CSRC froze the accounts of a major quant, Ningbo Lingjun, for three days, precipitating a quantitative earthquake that inflicted heavy losses. Penalties will become increasingly severe, the enforcement chief said at a follow-up news conference. Wu, however, is not an anti-market fanatic. A Ph.D. an economist, he ran the Shanghai Stock Exchange and oversaw the financial sector of the commercial capitals between his stints at the CSRC, winning praise from at least some global capitalists. Wu Qing's appointment is great news, says Jason Hsu, founder of US-based Rayliant Global Advisors. In Shanghai, he was instrumental in my own company's license application process. Closer scrutiny of quant funds should only make China's markets safer and boost investor confidence; Hsu adds: High-frequency traders present themselves as profits scalped by naive retail traders. Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong gained 6% in Wu Qing's first two weeks as CSRC, temporarily reversing seven months of near freefall. The return of the butchers was not the only factor; China's national team of state-affiliated funds said it was buying stocks, and the People's Bank of China cut mortgage rates. Analysts question what difference any personnel changes will make given the scale of the problems that have sent Chinese stocks tumbling 60% over the past three years. Wu's rise is simply about finding a scapegoat for the slowing markets, says Logan Wright, who heads Chinese market research at consultant Rhodium Group.

