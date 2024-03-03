Royals join world leaders as UK adds star power to summit diplomacy

LONDON Queen Elizabeth II joined the Group of Seven summit in southwest England Friday, adding some star power to a diplomatic charm offensive as Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised the “indestructible relationship” between Britain and the United States.

Although there was always supposed to be a royal presence at the G7 summit in the small seaside town of Carbis Bay in Cornwallthe arrival of the queen was a surprise.

She joined the leaders of the G7 countries, namely the United States, Canada, Japan, United Kingdom, Germany, France and Italy, for dinner as they seek to overcome the tensions that could harm the event and to present a united front in their attempt to rejuvenate the besieged West.

Leaders are expected to discuss plans to donate hundreds of millions of Covid-19 vaccines to poorer countries, climate change and setting a global minimum corporate tax of 15%.

The White House also made clear that it viewed the trip as an opportunity to rally allies to the cause of liberal democracy against what Biden sees as the authoritarian threat from Russia and China.

Image: G7 leaders from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US are meeting this weekend for the first time in almost two years , for three-day discussions at Carbis Bay, Cornwall. (Ludovic Marin / AFP – Getty Images)

The unexpected presence of the Queen, 95, led her to join Prince Charles, Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, for the leaders' reception at the Eden Project, a tropical garden built under a group of vast bio-domes.

Charles, heir to the throne and climate campaigner, will host a reception for leaders and top CEOs “to discuss how the private sector can work with governments to tackle the climate emergency”, the palace said of Buckingham in a press release.

Download the NBC News app for the latest news and politics

The Duchess of Cambridge also met Jill Biden on Friday for a visit to a local school.

She was asked if she had any wishes for her new niece Lilibet DianaKate said she wished him “all the best”.

“I can’t wait to meet her,” she added. “We haven’t met her yet. I hope it will be soon.

When asked if she had met Harry and Meghan's daughter since her birth last week, Kate said no.

The arrival of high-profile royals represents the most potent weapon of soft power Britain has to offer, even as the royal brand is beset by a family crisis.

The country is hosting this international spectacle as it attempts to redefine its international role after a acrimonious departure from the European Union last year.

The Queen is Britain's longest-reigning monarch and has met every serving US president since Harry Truman, with the exception of Lyndon Johnson.

Related: Queen Elizabeth II joined the Group of Seven summit on Friday. It was Joe Biden's first meeting with the queen as president. The Queen has met every sitting US president since Harry Truman, with the exception of Lyndon Johnson.

The first lady will also travel with the President at Windsor Castle to meet the Queen on Sunday after the summit, as previously announced.

Biden will be the 13th US leader she will host, spanning decades of what is historically called the “special relationship” between Washington and London.

This week it was revealed that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson didn't like the phrase, with one of his aides reportedly saying he thought it sounded needy.

Instead, on Friday, Johnson described the Anglo-American bond as an “indestructible relationship”.

“It is a relationship that has lasted a very long time and is an important element of peace and prosperity in Europe and around the world,” he told the BBCalso calling it a “deep and meaningful relationship.”

The president repeatedly used the phrase “special relationship” despite his counterpart’s disgust.

“We have affirmed the special relationship, this is not to say lightly the special relationship between our peoples,” he said Thursday after a meeting that both sides hailed as a success.

Johnson described working with Biden as “a great breath of fresh air.”

Image: Biden, right, speaks with Johnson on Thursday before the summit (Toby Melville/AP)

But the summit was far from tension-free.

Before even landing on British soil, the Biden administration sternly warned Johnson not to let Brexit threaten peace in Northern Ireland.

Tensions have risen in the province because, in the eyes of some, Brexit has weakened its ties with the United Kingdom and risks bringing it closer to the orbit of the Republic of Ireland, a separate country to the south.

This risks revive decades of conflict between predominantly Catholic “nationalists” who want Northern Ireland to be reunified with the Republic of Ireland and predominantly Protestant “unionists” who want the region to remain part of the United Kingdom.

Related:

Biden, of Irish descent, warned that the United States did not want to see any threat to the Good Friday Agreement, a historic 1998 peace agreement negotiated in part by the United States.

On Thursday evening, French President Emmanuel Macron also lambasted British attempts to renegotiate aspects of Brexit covering Northern Ireland. The UK's attempts to do this have become a major sticking point with the EU.

“Nothing is renegotiable,” Macron said at a press conference.