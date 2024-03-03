Book unravels China's deception – The Sunday Guardian Live

China Betrays Again is a comprehensive and carefully researched work that combines historical analysis, military perspectives, and geopolitical perspectives.

China Betrays Again by Major General (Dr) Ashok Kumar (Retd) is a thought-provoking exploration of the complex dynamics between India and China. The author, drawing on his extensive experience, presents a compilation of over 50 articles that examine China's actions, policies and implications for India. The main theme of the book is China's betrayal of India in 2020, echoing the historic betrayal of 1962. The author highlights the crucial need for India to understand its adversary in order to strengthen its security and growth national, with a detailed analysis of China's thought process, shedding light on the complexities of India-China relations.

The book offers a nuanced perspective on China's journey to date and the work is not just any analysis of available documents but draws on personal experiences during his service on the war front. ballast. The author meticulously analyzes China's recurring tendency to ignore its international commitments. The narrative stretches from the Panchsheel Accord to the Hindi Chini Bhai Bhai sentiment, revealing the deep-rooted inconsistencies in Chinese diplomacy.

The underlying theme of the cautionary tale warns of impending betrayal and highlights the need for India to be well-informed to formulate a robust national response. The book unfolds comprehensively, covering socio-political, economic and military developments in China from October 1, 1949 until Xi Jinping came to power on March 14, 2013 and the current discourse. The chronological approach provides readers with historical context, paving the way for a deep dive into the complex relationship between the two nations.

The early chapters delve into China's expansionist tendencies, exploring its territorial ambitions, from Xinjiang in 1949 to Ladakh incursions in 2019. The author meticulously examines the granularities of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and offers insight into implications of Chinese land border laws. . The detailed analysis serves as a basis for understanding the conflict as a whole. The author, having spent a lot of time on the Eastern Front, highlights the military aspects of Indo-Chinese relations. The chapters on the standoff in Ladakh, from Galwan to the Yangtze, unveil a saga of mistrust and betrayal. The book highlights the urgency for India to equip itself militarily and strengthen its border infrastructure in response to the lull in the LAC region.

The book extends its focus beyond the military standoff, examining the political and social discourse on national security. He warns against getting caught in the Chinese ploy to create buffers along the LAC region and returns to the Doklam crisis. Furthermore, the author explores the role played by China in pushing Sri Lanka into the debt trap, highlighting the need for proactive engagement from India. A significant part of the book is devoted to China's maritime expansion, analyzing its threat to the world.

The author explores China's vulnerabilities in the Indian Ocean, suggesting that the Quad is exploiting this weakness to stifle the PLA. The strategic importance of the India-China border is highlighted, highlighting the changing profile and the need to recalibrate strategies. The chapters on guided missile forces, forward support bases and the urgency of focusing on munitions until full indigenization highlight India's military preparedness. The book critically analyzes China's overtures and examines the cost of Ladakh's standoffs to China, including its great technological failure.

The book ends with an analysis of India-China relations, raising the question of whether they are heading towards a point of no return. It examines China's vulnerability in the Indian Ocean and suggests ways for India to exploit this weakness. The author offers a close examination of Xi Jinping's third presidential term and reflects on the need for an Indian bridge at Pangong Tso.

China Betrays Again is a comprehensive and carefully researched work that combines historical analysis, military perspectives, and geopolitical perspectives. The author's extensive experience adds credibility to the narrative, and the chronological organization of the topics facilitates a coherent understanding of the complex issues at stake. The book not only serves as a cautionary tale, but also urges policymakers and the public to stay informed of China's actions with a view to a robust national response.

This book is essential reading for anyone seeking an in-depth understanding of India-China relations. Through meticulous analysis, the author provides a nuanced exploration of China's actions and their implications for India's security. The book serves as a wake-up call, urging India to be vigilant and proactive in the face of challenges posed by its eastern neighbor by expanding the discourse beyond the military domain, exploring the political and social discourse on national security. The book also looks at China's influence in neighboring countries, such as Sri Lanka, and its attempts to delay India's military plans.

The author discusses China's failures, both in Ladakh and in the technological domain, offering insight into India's counter-strategy. The book also serves as food for thought for political scientists in its final part where the author examines the Chinese political landscape, particularly Xi Jinping's potential third term as president, in addition to addressing the challenges of military talks between the India and China which involve factors such as rockets. missile forces, forward sustainment bases and munitions until complete indigenization.

The book concludes by exploring the role of China, the UAE and India in the UN Security Council vote on the Russia-Ukraine war and the complex dynamics surrounding Taiwan, which which makes it a must read in this current geopolitical scenario.

Dr. Monojit Das is a geopolitical expert.