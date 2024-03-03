Politics
Book unravels China's deception – The Sunday Guardian Live
China Betrays Again is a comprehensive and carefully researched work that combines historical analysis, military perspectives, and geopolitical perspectives.
China Betrays Again by Major General (Dr) Ashok Kumar (Retd) is a thought-provoking exploration of the complex dynamics between India and China. The author, drawing on his extensive experience, presents a compilation of over 50 articles that examine China's actions, policies and implications for India. The main theme of the book is China's betrayal of India in 2020, echoing the historic betrayal of 1962. The author highlights the crucial need for India to understand its adversary in order to strengthen its security and growth national, with a detailed analysis of China's thought process, shedding light on the complexities of India-China relations.
The book offers a nuanced perspective on China's journey to date and the work is not just any analysis of available documents but draws on personal experiences during his service on the war front. ballast. The author meticulously analyzes China's recurring tendency to ignore its international commitments. The narrative stretches from the Panchsheel Accord to the Hindi Chini Bhai Bhai sentiment, revealing the deep-rooted inconsistencies in Chinese diplomacy.
The underlying theme of the cautionary tale warns of impending betrayal and highlights the need for India to be well-informed to formulate a robust national response. The book unfolds comprehensively, covering socio-political, economic and military developments in China from October 1, 1949 until Xi Jinping came to power on March 14, 2013 and the current discourse. The chronological approach provides readers with historical context, paving the way for a deep dive into the complex relationship between the two nations.
The early chapters delve into China's expansionist tendencies, exploring its territorial ambitions, from Xinjiang in 1949 to Ladakh incursions in 2019. The author meticulously examines the granularities of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and offers insight into implications of Chinese land border laws. . The detailed analysis serves as a basis for understanding the conflict as a whole. The author, having spent a lot of time on the Eastern Front, highlights the military aspects of Indo-Chinese relations. The chapters on the standoff in Ladakh, from Galwan to the Yangtze, unveil a saga of mistrust and betrayal. The book highlights the urgency for India to equip itself militarily and strengthen its border infrastructure in response to the lull in the LAC region.
The book extends its focus beyond the military standoff, examining the political and social discourse on national security. He warns against getting caught in the Chinese ploy to create buffers along the LAC region and returns to the Doklam crisis. Furthermore, the author explores the role played by China in pushing Sri Lanka into the debt trap, highlighting the need for proactive engagement from India. A significant part of the book is devoted to China's maritime expansion, analyzing its threat to the world.
The author explores China's vulnerabilities in the Indian Ocean, suggesting that the Quad is exploiting this weakness to stifle the PLA. The strategic importance of the India-China border is highlighted, highlighting the changing profile and the need to recalibrate strategies. The chapters on guided missile forces, forward support bases and the urgency of focusing on munitions until full indigenization highlight India's military preparedness. The book critically analyzes China's overtures and examines the cost of Ladakh's standoffs to China, including its great technological failure.
The book ends with an analysis of India-China relations, raising the question of whether they are heading towards a point of no return. It examines China's vulnerability in the Indian Ocean and suggests ways for India to exploit this weakness. The author offers a close examination of Xi Jinping's third presidential term and reflects on the need for an Indian bridge at Pangong Tso.
China Betrays Again is a comprehensive and carefully researched work that combines historical analysis, military perspectives, and geopolitical perspectives. The author's extensive experience adds credibility to the narrative, and the chronological organization of the topics facilitates a coherent understanding of the complex issues at stake. The book not only serves as a cautionary tale, but also urges policymakers and the public to stay informed of China's actions with a view to a robust national response.
This book is essential reading for anyone seeking an in-depth understanding of India-China relations. Through meticulous analysis, the author provides a nuanced exploration of China's actions and their implications for India's security. The book serves as a wake-up call, urging India to be vigilant and proactive in the face of challenges posed by its eastern neighbor by expanding the discourse beyond the military domain, exploring the political and social discourse on national security. The book also looks at China's influence in neighboring countries, such as Sri Lanka, and its attempts to delay India's military plans.
Book: China betrays again
Author: Maj Gen (Dr)
Ashok Kumar (retired).
Publisher: Saber & Quill.
Pages: 283
Price: 1,295
The author discusses China's failures, both in Ladakh and in the technological domain, offering insight into India's counter-strategy. The book also serves as food for thought for political scientists in its final part where the author examines the Chinese political landscape, particularly Xi Jinping's potential third term as president, in addition to addressing the challenges of military talks between the India and China which involve factors such as rockets. missile forces, forward sustainment bases and munitions until complete indigenization.
The book concludes by exploring the role of China, the UAE and India in the UN Security Council vote on the Russia-Ukraine war and the complex dynamics surrounding Taiwan, which which makes it a must read in this current geopolitical scenario.
Dr. Monojit Das is a geopolitical expert.
|
Sources
2/ https://sundayguardianlive.com/news/book-decodes-chinas-deception
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Book unravels China's deception – The Sunday Guardian Live
- UW-River Falls claims its fourth consecutive women's ice hockey O'Brien Cup
- Southern Illinois Salukis – Official Athletic Site
- Artificial intelligence is key to the evolution of Florida agriculture
- How the exclusion zone myth spread from the periphery into mainstream British politics | Gyeongju
- No. 15 Women's tennis secures home win over North Central
- Long black dresses, pops of neon and a giraffe at the Brit Awards
- Google Doodle celebrates Bulgarian Liberation Day.Learn about the history and significance
- President Jokowi raised cases of student harassment at the 23rd PGRI Congress
- Apple destroyed its own car. What's next?
- Royals join world leaders as UK adds star power to summit diplomacy
- Southern Miss Football's 2024 schedule will not include midweek games