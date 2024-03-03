Politics
A look at the IKN command center room when Jokowi visits it – Niaga.Asia
NUSANTARA.NIAGA.ASIA — President Joko Widodo accompanied by the head of the IKN Authority and a number of senior ministers of the Indonesian Cabinet inspected Phase 1 of the command center of the archipelago capital in the construction workers' residence of the archipelago capital (IKN), Penajam Paser North Regency, East Kalimantan Province. , on Friday, March 1, 2024. Development of the Capital Archipelago Command Center Phase 1 is the first initiation to the realization of the Capital Archipelago with the principle of being a smart city.
On this occasion, President Jokowi reviewed the various functions contained in Phase 1 of the Nusantara Command Center, including the function of supervising the location and development of various APBN and non-APBN projects in the IKN , making decisions based on the results of analysis of regional operational data. ,evaluate and monitor associated data.development progress.
Indonesian Capital Phase 1 Command Center is a monitoring and control service for Indonesian smart city based on big data and computer vision technology, which uses sensor-based monitoring and monitoring technologies , video surveillance and drones, as well as the optimization of IKN digital services.
The President also had the opportunity to greet construction project workers at the project site at the Phase 1 Command Center in the Indonesian capital. Nusantara Command Center Phase 1 is also connected to various projects in the Indonesian capital. There are CCTVs and video feeds using drones that show the conditions of various development project sites in the Indonesian capital.
This video surveillance is a complementary element in the monitoring of construction projects as a whole, including monitoring the position of heavy equipment but also the presence of workers. This system features a Central Government Area Map (KIPP) appearance, making it easier for operators to track construction progress in an integrated manner.
Several other features are shown in the IKN Stage 1 Command Center. These features in the form of developments such as the progress of investments coming into IKN, as well as social media analytics, are also displayed in the IKN Stage 1 ecosystem Command Center. Apart from this, the analysis results of the intelligent transportation management system in IKN partner area Balikpapan City are also presented in this system.
The development and integration of data on all these characteristics is carried out in collaboration with relevant ministries and institutions, including the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing, as well as several relevant deputies within the IKN Authority.
The IKN Authority is committed to improving the level of urban services, particularly through the Phase 1 command center.
Head of the IKN Authority Bambang Susantono said that IKN is not only a new city, but also a new model of urban development in Indonesia, especially in terms of the application of technology. Technology will play an important role in realizing IKN as a smart city.
“One of the uses can be seen in this command center, where it is planned to be used to increase the efficiency of public services, encourage sustainable mobility and create a safe and comfortable environment for all,” said Bambang Susantono.
Assistant for green and digital transformation, Prof. Mohammed Ali Berawi also oversaw the development of Phase 1 as the first stage of further development.
Nusantara Command Center Phase 1 is the first stage of the development of the Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC). “In the future, this will serve to integrate efficient and responsive urban services,” said Ali Berawi.
“By combining various functions, such as security monitoring via CCTV and Internet of Things (IoT) sensors, coordination of urban emergency services, and integration of social and economic services, the ICCC will play an important role in ensuring smooth and safe urban management and appropriate management. decision-making, said Ali Berawi.
Phase 1 of the development of the command center for the archipelago capital is the first of three stages of development of urban command centers in the Indonesian archipelago. Later, the final stage, which will serve as the IKN Urban Operational Command Center, will be located at the IKN Authority Office, which was inaugurated by President Jokowi in January 2024 and is expected to be completed in January 2025.
Source : Public relations of the IKN authority | Editor: Saoud Rosadi
Post Views: 275
Label: Capital of the archipelagoIKNJokowiTechnology
|
Sources
2/ https://www.niaga.asia/menengok-ruang-command-center-di-ikn-saat-ditinjau-jokowi/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- A look at the IKN command center room when Jokowi visits it – Niaga.Asia
- Google reinstates some Indian apps that were removed due to billing fee violations | Business News
- “Portal to the Sierras” wins international award! – Cheyne Walls Fine Art Photography
- Thousands of Israelis have marched to Jerusalem to demand the return of hostages from Gaza
- AMR Industry Alliance calls for 'bold and concerted' action against antimicrobial resistance
- Book unravels China's deception – The Sunday Guardian Live
- UW-River Falls claims its fourth consecutive women's ice hockey O'Brien Cup
- Southern Illinois Salukis – Official Athletic Site
- Artificial intelligence is key to the evolution of Florida agriculture
- How the exclusion zone myth spread from the periphery into mainstream British politics | Gyeongju
- No. 15 Women's tennis secures home win over North Central
- Long black dresses, pops of neon and a giraffe at the Brit Awards