A look at the IKN command center room when Jokowi visits it – Niaga.Asia

NUSANTARA.NIAGA.ASIA — President Joko Widodo accompanied by the head of the IKN Authority and a number of senior ministers of the Indonesian Cabinet inspected Phase 1 of the command center of the archipelago capital in the construction workers' residence of the archipelago capital (IKN), Penajam Paser North Regency, East Kalimantan Province. , on Friday, March 1, 2024. Development of the Capital Archipelago Command Center Phase 1 is the first initiation to the realization of the Capital Archipelago with the principle of being a smart city.

On this occasion, President Jokowi reviewed the various functions contained in Phase 1 of the Nusantara Command Center, including the function of supervising the location and development of various APBN and non-APBN projects in the IKN , making decisions based on the results of analysis of regional operational data. ,evaluate and monitor associated data.development progress.

Indonesian Capital Phase 1 Command Center is a monitoring and control service for Indonesian smart city based on big data and computer vision technology, which uses sensor-based monitoring and monitoring technologies , video surveillance and drones, as well as the optimization of IKN digital services.

The President also had the opportunity to greet construction project workers at the project site at the Phase 1 Command Center in the Indonesian capital. Nusantara Command Center Phase 1 is also connected to various projects in the Indonesian capital. There are CCTVs and video feeds using drones that show the conditions of various development project sites in the Indonesian capital.

This video surveillance is a complementary element in the monitoring of construction projects as a whole, including monitoring the position of heavy equipment but also the presence of workers. This system features a Central Government Area Map (KIPP) appearance, making it easier for operators to track construction progress in an integrated manner.

Several other features are shown in the IKN Stage 1 Command Center. These features in the form of developments such as the progress of investments coming into IKN, as well as social media analytics, are also displayed in the IKN Stage 1 ecosystem Command Center. Apart from this, the analysis results of the intelligent transportation management system in IKN partner area Balikpapan City are also presented in this system.

The development and integration of data on all these characteristics is carried out in collaboration with relevant ministries and institutions, including the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing, as well as several relevant deputies within the IKN Authority.

The IKN Authority is committed to improving the level of urban services, particularly through the Phase 1 command center.

Head of the IKN Authority Bambang Susantono said that IKN is not only a new city, but also a new model of urban development in Indonesia, especially in terms of the application of technology. Technology will play an important role in realizing IKN as a smart city.

“One of the uses can be seen in this command center, where it is planned to be used to increase the efficiency of public services, encourage sustainable mobility and create a safe and comfortable environment for all,” said Bambang Susantono.

Assistant for green and digital transformation, Prof. Mohammed Ali Berawi also oversaw the development of Phase 1 as the first stage of further development.

Nusantara Command Center Phase 1 is the first stage of the development of the Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC). “In the future, this will serve to integrate efficient and responsive urban services,” said Ali Berawi.

“By combining various functions, such as security monitoring via CCTV and Internet of Things (IoT) sensors, coordination of urban emergency services, and integration of social and economic services, the ICCC will play an important role in ensuring smooth and safe urban management and appropriate management. decision-making, said Ali Berawi.

Phase 1 of the development of the command center for the archipelago capital is the first of three stages of development of urban command centers in the Indonesian archipelago. Later, the final stage, which will serve as the IKN Urban Operational Command Center, will be located at the IKN Authority Office, which was inaugurated by President Jokowi in January 2024 and is expected to be completed in January 2025.

Source : Public relations of the IKN authority | Editor: Saoud Rosadi

Label: Capital of the archipelagoIKNJokowiTechnology