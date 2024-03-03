The Resurrection of Imran Khan





Members of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party show a portrait of Khan during their swearing-in ceremony after their election to the Provincial Legislative Assembly in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly in Peshawar on February 28. Majid

LIBERAL commentators, once branded 'liberal scum' and 'bloody liberals' by Imran Khan, have nevertheless been impartial and have rightly criticized the February 8 elections as mismanaged.

They are part of a growing chorus alleging unfair exclusion of Khan and his PTI. That’s true, but so what? Wasn't this heavy-handed management also evident in the 2018 elections, when Khan came to power in the wake of those who later dumped him?

Of course, two wrongs cannot make a right. However, thoughtful people should be troubled by many other things, not just the misfortunes of a politician or his party. In particular, they should be dismayed that instead of strengthening democracy, February 8 was simply a power grab and a horse race followed by horse trading.

When candidates appeared on television, their language was crude, aggressive and ad hominem. None spoke of plans to improve their community or country – or means of implementation. Past experience shows that many of those who become parliamentarians seek only to exponentially increase their wealth and power.

During the election campaign, the PML-N, PTI, PPP and other rivals behaved like packs of wolves and not like political parties. Lacking defined agendas, they reluctantly released poorly prepared electoral programs, hastily drawn up a few days earlier. Without details or implementation plans, these manifestos are worthless.

Personality contests, sectarian and tribal affiliations, and bribes were all that mattered. No party has offered solutions to prevent the impending apocalypse of an imploding economy, population explosion and resentment in Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan. How to deal with desperate young people, with university degrees but no skills? A bubbling religious fanaticism mixed with misogyny? Is trust in key institutions, including the judiciary, bureaucracy, police and military, disappearing?

Inadvertently, February 8 transformed the imprisoned PTI leader into Pakistan's most popular politician. The iddat affair: what a joke! These clumsy tactics of persecution earned Khan widespread sympathy. In 2018, the establishment worked hard to make him a hero; this time he did just that by slandering him.

The future: We have recently seen convicted criminals and politicians exonerated and exonerated. Given this precedent, we know that Khan's release will occur within a few months or years. He will be declared innocent of the crimes he did not commit but also of those he did commit. When he returns to the top, a dark age will descend on Pakistan. Several signs point to this sad outcome.

Let us recall the reign of Emperor Khan from August 2018 to April 2022. Surrounded by bootlickers – many of whom abandoned him after May 9, 2023 – Khan held key positions with courtiers. his closest confidant, choosing a friendly general to lead the ISI and dismissing the president of HEC for flimsy reasons.

While Khan led, religiously inspired terrorists felt greatly emboldened. Welcoming the TTP fighters who had fled to Afghanistan, he invited them to resettle in North Waziristan. A decade earlier, just after the 2013 suicide attack on All Saints Church in Peshawar, he had asked the TTP to open offices in Pakistan to conduct peace talks. A year later, the TTP massacred 141 children and teachers inside the Peshawar Military Public School. Khan was booed by his grieving parents as he tried to visit.

“U-Turn Khan” earned his unflattering nickname after breaking around 130 promises in less than four years. For example, a few weeks after publicly declaring that Pakistan would never seek an IMF loan, Khan sent his financial directors to Washington to request one. When reminded, he said going back on previous promises was the “mark of great leadership.” To those who follow a Pied Piper down narrow, winding streets this may not matter, but those who value consistency and truth were not convinced.

Khan's tenure saw the enactment of the draconian PECA law (now used to suppress the PTI itself), a decline in Pakistan's ranking in the World Press Freedom Index, and a deterioration in Pakistan's ranking in Transparency International's Corruption Perception Index. As the Toshakhana and Al Qadir cases show, Mr. Clean was no cleaner than the politicians he viciously attacked for pocketing public money.

The negative impact of the SNC (Single National Curriculum) is probably the biggest disservice done by Khan to Pakistan. For the first time, public and private schools – all except those for the super-elite – were attached to the madrassa program. The classless education he promised remains a mirage, but educational standards have collapsed. The rising generation is stuffed with religious material but knows no skills.

In the minds of his deluded supporters, as well as those who see the United States as the embodiment of evil, Khan's ouster was an American conspiracy. At a public rally in March 2022, he held up a “secret” document that was supposed to be irrefutable proof that America was calling for his expulsion. But a few weeks later, he absolved America of all blame while widening the network of conspirators to include “super-king” Bajwa (whose term had been extended), Nawaz Sharif, Asif Zardari and Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Referring to the PTI's electoral victory, Mani Shankar Aiyar, an Indian political commentator well known for his pro-Pakistan views, enthusiastically declared: “February 8, 2024 will be considered the historic day when the people of Pakistan defeated their party . army.' Given that the establishment was indeed seeking to defeat Khan, is this really true?

On a superficial level, yes. Many PTI supporters voted against the generals. Their anti-army sentiment surfaced on May 9 when they attacked and burned military installations. On the other hand, Khan never expressed dismay at the military's business, commercial and real estate interests, nor opposed the appointment of retired officers to high administrative positions.

He and the military are, to quote him, “on the same page.” His differences remain personal: some generals are for him, others against. Only animals, he declared, can be neutral.

An election serves its purpose when it helps establish representative government; improves capacity to address issues such as employment and resource allocation; and creates individuals committed to the rule of law, decency and public service.

The re-emergence of Imran Khan stands in stark contrast to these ideals, suggesting that political maturity remains a distant goal for Pakistan.

Dawn.com, March 2. Pervez Hoodbhoy is a physicist and author based in Islamabad.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newagebd.net/article/226839/imran-khans-resurrection The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos