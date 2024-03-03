Jokowi can join Golkar, but there are conditions





The 10th and 12th Vice Presidents of the Republic of Indonesia, who are also senior politicians of the Golkar Party, Jusuf Kalla in response to the announcement that President Joko Widodo would join the Golkar Party. JK said, anyone can join the banyan tree party. However, to become a manager, there are conditions. “Everyone can participate Golkar but of course under conditions,” said Jusuf Kalla. “To become a manager, there are rules, to become president or something else, you have to have been a manager for at least 5 years,” he continued. ISU Jokowi who is considered close to the Golkar party not only recently. Jokowi once made an unusual gesture by wearing a yellow tie as he prepared to leave for Japan on December 16, 2023. Jokowi also preferred to come to the anniversary of the Golkar party rather than that of his own party, namely the PDI Perjuangan (PDIP). This question has been circulating for a long time since Jokowi started distancing himself from PDIP due to different support directions in the 2024 presidential election. The distancing was further confirmed when PDIP's votes in this election fell compared to 2019. Some parties believe that Jokowi still needs a political vehicle to exercise his power after no longer being president. Furthermore, Jokowi wants to continue to supervise his eldest son who is in government. “Jokowi's point of view is too small to be able to influence Parliament, that's why he wants to influence through the Golkar Party,” said political observer Ikrar Nusa Bhakti.

