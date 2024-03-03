Adekeye Adebajo | Africa in a changing world order | On point





The world is currently experiencing not greater multipolarity, but greater bipolarity. America and China are waging a new Cold War focused less on ideology and more on markets and technology. The West's share of global production has fallen to around 50 percent, the lowest level since the days of 19th-century imperialism. How should Africa understand and respond to these developments? BRICS WITHOUT MORTAR BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) expanded last month to include Ethiopia, Egypt, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Even with 10 members, Beijing still accounts for 60 percent of the bloc's GDP. Despite Washington's bipartisan belligerence toward Beijing, China was its largest exporter for 16 consecutive years until Mexico overtook it last year. Chinese leader Xi Jinping's reckless embrace of a personality cult and crackdown on dissent, however, could stunt Beijing's socio-economic progress. The US presidential elections in November could bring the nativist and grandiloquent Donald Trump back to power. The re-election of Joe Biden, on the other hand, would keep a pure and hardline Atlanticist in the White House. Trump's return could pose an existential threat to NATO and usher in a new era of protectionist trade wars. America, however, remains the world's largest economy, accounting for 25 percent of global production. Its technology companies and global cultural soft power will guarantee its place at the top of the superpowers for generations to come. The BRICS represent 46 percent of the world's population and 30 percent of its GDP. Its members, however, are status quo powers seeking to improve their own position and reduce Western influence in global governance institutions. India accounts for 13% of BRICS GDP and has become the world's fifth largest economy. However, the Hindu nationalist chauvinist regime of Narendra Modi's “trinity” of “Ds” certainly has demographics – India having replaced China as the world's largest population, but has failed spectacularly at practicing democracy and tolerance of diversity. New Delhi has long abandoned its Nehruvian non-alignment for an opportunistic foreign policy. South Africa's accusation of genocide against Israel before the International Court of Justice was not only consistent with its historic defense of self-determination, but also constituted one of the most grounded and courageous moments of its post-apartheid foreign policy. On the other hand, the country's “strategic non-alignment” has often lacked coherence and substance. Brazil's $2 trillion economy is the 10th largest in the world and the country accounts for 33 percent of the Latin American and Caribbean economy. Last year's return to the presidency of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva saw the “second coming” of one of the South's most popular figures. Lula's pragmatism could help build bridges between the rich world and developing countries, especially as Latin American countries have largely ignored Washington's discouragements toward strengthening trade ties with China . DECLINE OF THE WEST AND GAZA The decline of the West's global influence is evident in the dramaturgy of the ongoing conflict in Gaza, in which Uncle Sam continues to play out his performative power to little effect: Washington engages in an endless series of “shuttles” diplomatic” futile; US ships continue to be harassed by Houthi drones; while various regional militias refuse to be intimidated by US military might, with fresh memories of Washington's humiliating withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021. Unconditional Western support for Israel's continued brutalities in Gaza further weakens international support for Ukraine. So what do these geopolitical trends portend for Africa? The continent must exploit the economic opportunities offered by foreign investors, while continuing its elusive quest for Pax Africana by working to dismantle military bases and end external interference from the United States, France, Russia and China. Ongoing conflicts in Africa and the challenges of climate change in the Sahel, the Horn of Africa and the Great Lakes will all require strengthened regional capacity and continued UN engagement: a major objective of the Secretary-General of the UN, António Guterres' “Future Summit”, scheduled for September. Professor Adekeye Adebajo is a Senior Research Fellow at the Center for Advancing Scholarship in South Africa at the University of Pretoria. Send your comments to [email protected].

