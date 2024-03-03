



Recent analysis by Professor Michael Gordon of the University of Liverpool highlights the lasting impact of Theresa May and Boris Johnson's terms on British politics, revealing deep-rooted problems with ministerial responsibility and respect for the Constitution . Gordon's research, to be published in the journal Public Law, points to a potential era of “ministerial irresponsibility” that challenges the fabric of British governance, calling for a reassessment of institutional frameworks to restore public confidence in the government. Questioning collective responsibility Theresa May's tenure as Prime Minister has been marked by an unprecedented number of government resignations, driven by the divisive nature of Brexit, which has strained the principle of collective responsibility. Michael Gové highlighted that the SNP's emphasis on independence from the public service is a parallel issue exacerbating political challenges in the UK. The analysis highlights the difficulty of achieving government objectives in such conflicting conditions, paving the way for Boris Johnson's premiership, which Gordon says was marked by a blatant disregard for rules and conventions of conduct policy. From individual responsibility to institutional responsibility Johnson's tenure was characterized by personal scandals, notably “partygate”, highlighting a crisis of individual responsibility. This period of governance, marked by problems of personal conduct, reflects a broader theme of less adherence to constitutional norms within British politics. The consequences of Brexit and the COVID-19 pandemic have further complicated these challenges, with lingering impact of Brexit on the governance and political stability of the United Kingdom, which provide the backdrop to these developments. Gordon suggests that addressing these systemic issues requires significant institutional reform, including the potential creation of an integrity and ethics commission. Beyond the Genie Bottle The chaotic rise and fall of Liz Truss, followed by Rishi Sunak's attempts to stabilize governance, suggests that the UK's political turmoil may not be an aberration but a symptom of deeper systemic problems. Gordon cautions against complacency in attributing these challenges solely to individual political figures or temporary circumstances. Instead, it calls for a wholesale reassessment of the UK's policy and institutional frameworks to avoid a repeat of such governance crises. The analysis highlights the need for reform to ensure that future governments can operate with integrity, professionalism and accountability, thereby restoring public confidence in the democratic process. As the UK grapples with the fallout from Brexit and its implications for governance, the lessons learned from May and Johnson's terms highlight the urgent need for institutional reforms. The potential creation of an Integrity and Ethics Commission, as proposed by the Labor Party, represents a step towards addressing the systemic challenges highlighted by Gordon's analysis. Ultimately, the path forward must involve a commitment to upholding constitutional standards and restoring the principles of ministerial responsibility that are fundamental to the functioning of a coherent and legitimate government.

