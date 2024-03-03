Donald Trump wins the Missouri and Idaho caucuses and wins the Michigan Republican convention





Former President Donald Trump continued his march toward the Republican Party nomination Saturday, winning the Idaho and Missouri caucuses and sweeping the delegate list at a party convention in Michigan.

Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump gestures on stage during a campaign rally in Richmond, Virginia, U.S., March 2, 2024 (REUTERS/Jay Paul)(REUTERS)

Trump put all delegates on the line Saturday, bringing his tally to 244, compared to 24 for former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley. A candidate must obtain 1,215 delegates to win the Republican nomination.

The next event on the Republican calendar is Sunday in the District of Columbia. Two days later is Super Tuesday, where 16 states will hold primaries on what will be the biggest voting day of the year outside of the November election. Trump is set to block the nomination days later.

The high odds Haley faced were on display in Columbia, Missouri, where Republicans gathered at a church for a caucus.

Seth Christensen took the stage and called on them to vote for Haley. It was not well received.

Another caucus attendee shouted into the audience: Are you a Republican?

An organizer calmed the crowd and Christensen finished his speech. Haley won only 37 of the 263 Republicans running in Boone County.

Here is an overview of Saturday's competitions:

Michigan

Michigan Republicans, at their convention in Grand Rapids, began awarding 39 of the state's 55 GOP presidential delegates. Trump won all 39 allocated delegates.

But a significant portion of the party's base missed the rally due to the lingering effects of a months-long conflict over the party's leadership.

Trump handily won the Michigan primary last Tuesday with 68 percent of the vote, to Haley's 27 percent.

Michigan Republicans were forced to split their delegate allocation into two parts after Democrats, who control the state government, moved Michigan into the early primary states, violating national Republican Party rules.

Missouri

Voters lined up outside a church in Columbia, home of the University of Missouri, before the caucus doors opened. Once inside, they heard calls from the candidates' supporters.

“Every 100 days we spend $1 trillion, and the money is flowing all over the world. Illegal immigrants are running across the border,” Tom Mendenall, a Trump voter in 2016 and 2020, told the crowd. later added: “You know where Donald Trump stands on a lot of these issues.

Christensen, a 31-year-old Colombian who came to the caucus with his wife and three children, ages 7, 5 and 2, then urged Republicans to take a new direction.

“I don’t need to hear about Mr. Trump’s alliances with people of unsavory character, nor do my children,” Christensen told the room. “And if we put this man in office, that's what we're going to hear about all the time. And I'm done with that.”

Supporters quickly moved to one side or the other of the room, depending on whether they favored Trump or Haley. There was little discussion among caucus participants after choosing their side.

This year was the first test of the new system, which is run almost entirely by volunteers on the Republican side.

The caucuses were held after Republican Gov. Mike Parson signed a 2022 law that, among other things, canceled the presidential primary scheduled for March 12.

Lawmakers failed to reinstate the primaries despite calls to do so from leaders of the state's Republican and Democratic parties. Democrats will hold a party-run primary on March 23.

Trump won twice under Missouri's old presidential primary system.

Idaho

Last year, Idaho lawmakers passed a cost-cutting law to move all of the state's primaries to the same date in May. But the bill inadvertently eliminated presidential primaries altogether.

The Republican-led Legislature considered holding a special session to reinstate presidential primaries but failed to agree on a proposal in time, leaving both parties with presidential caucuses as their only option.

“I think there's been a lot of confusion because most people don't realize our legislature voted on a flawed bill,” said Jessie Bryant, a volunteer at a caucus site near downtown from Boise. “So the caucus is really just a best-case scenario for having the opportunity to vote for a presidential candidate and nominate them for the GOP.”

One of those voters was John Graves, a fire protection engineer from Boise. He said the caucus went quickly and easily, not much different from Idaho's usual Republican primaries. He predicted that victory would go to Trump.

“It’s a very conservative state, so I think Trump will probably win pretty easily,” Graves said. “And I like it.”

The Democratic caucuses won't take place until May 23.

The last Republican Party caucuses in Idaho were held in 2012, when about 40,000 of the state's approximately 200,000 registered Republican voters showed up to select their preferred candidate.

