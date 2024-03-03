Donald Trump wins Republican polls in 3 US states and moves closer to nomination





Trump has gained considerable momentum in the race for the Republican nomination.

Washington:

Donald Trump made progress on Saturday in his quest to become the Republican Party's presidential candidate, winning the party's internal elections in the states of Missouri, Michigan and Idaho, US media reported.

The former president has now won every state nominating contest heading into next week's “Super Tuesday”, when voters in 15 US states will choose their preferred candidate for each party.

Trump gained huge momentum in the race for the Republican nomination at the party's convention in July and Tuesday should all but guarantee the outcome.

He will likely face President Joe Biden in the November election, pitting them against each other for the second time since 2020.

Saturday's elections in Missouri, Michigan and Idaho were hybrid internal elections with different rules, in some cases reflecting divisions and tensions despite Trump's formidable influence.

In Missouri, Trump crushed his primary opponent, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, by winning every county caucuse in the state, The New York Times reported.

Anyone expressing “allegiance to the Republican Party of Missouri” could vote in the county caucuses.

In Michigan, about 2,000 party workers voted in a caucus convention, and Trump won all 39 delegates up for grabs, CNN reported.

The limited vote came following chaos within the state party, including allegations of overspending and mismanagement.

Trump had gathered 16 delegates from Michigan earlier in the week in a narrow primary vote.

The former president also handily won the Republican caucuses in the western state of Idaho, according to NBC and ABC.

Haley raced across the country in the run-up to Super Tuesday, trying to make an increasingly strong case against the inevitability of Trump's nomination.

