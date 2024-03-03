What to watch as the big Chinese political meeting of the year begins | World News





One burning issue dominates as the 2024 session of China's legislature begins this week: the economy. The annual meeting of the National People's Congress, which opens Tuesday, is closely watched for any signals about what the ruling Communist Party might do to revitalize an economy that is sagging under the weight of expanded government controls and the bursting of a real estate bubble. This is not to say that other problems will not arise.

Proposals to raise the retirement age are expected to be a hot topic, state-run Global Times said last week. And Chinese observers will analyze the annual defense budget and the possible appointment of a new foreign minister.

But the economy is what worries most people in a country that could find itself at a major turning point after four decades of growth that have propelled China into a position of economic and geopolitical power. For many Chinese, the post-Covid economy's failure to recover strongly last year is shaking long-held confidence in the future. A CEREMONIAL ROLE The National People's Congress is largely ceremonial in that it has no real power to decide legislation. The deputies vote, but this becomes a unanimous or almost unanimous formalization of decisions taken behind closed doors by the leaders of the Communist Party. Congress can be a forum for proposing and discussing ideas. The nearly 3,000 MPs are chosen to represent diverse groups, from government officials and party members to farmers and migrant workers. But Albert Wu, an expert on governance in China, believes that role has been eroded by the centralization of power under Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Everyone knows the signal is the top, said Wu, an associate professor at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public. Politics in Singapore and former journalist in China. Once the top says something, I say something. Once the top falls silent, I also remain silent. Nevertheless, reports and speeches delivered at the congress can provide guidance on the future direction of government policy. And while they tend to be in line with previous announcements, major new initiatives were revealed at the meeting, such as the 2020 decision to enact a national security law for Hong Kong following major protests anti-government protests of 2019. A GROWTH OBJECTIVE The first thing Parliament will do on Tuesday is receive a lengthy work report from Premier Li Qiang that will review the past year and include the government's economic growth target for this year. Many analysts expect a rate similar to last year's target of around 5%, which they say would confirm market expectations for a moderate acceleration of economic stimulus measures and measures aimed at strengthening consumer and investor confidence. Many current forecasts for China's GDP growth are below 5%, but setting a lower target would signal less support for the economy and could weaken confidence, said Jeremy Zook, senior China analyst at Fitch Ratings. which forecasts growth of 4.6% this year. Conversely, a higher target of around 5.5% would indicate a more aggressive stimulus, said Neil Thomas, a China policy researcher at the Asia Society Policy Institute. There will be positive messages for private companies and foreign investors, Thomas said, but he doesn't. expect a fundamental shift in Xi's overall strategy to strengthen the party's control over the economy. Political signals ahead of the National People's Congress suggest that Xi is relatively unfazed by China's recent market turmoil and is sticking to his economic policy positions,” he said. A NEW FOREIGN MINISTER, PERHAPS Chinese government ministers typically hold their posts for five years, but Qin Gang was removed as foreign minister last year after just a few months on the job. To this day, the government has not said what happened to him or why. His predecessor, Wang Yi, was brought back as foreign minister while simultaneously holding the top post of senior Communist Party official in charge of foreign affairs. The assumption has been that Wang's appointment was temporary until a permanent replacement could be named. Analysts believe this could happen during the National People's Congress, but there is no guarantee that this will be the case. Wang Yi enjoys Xi's trust and currently dominates diplomatic policymaking below Xi's level. So it wouldn't be a shock if Wang remained foreign minister for a while longer, Thomas said. The person who has received the most attention as a possible successor is Liu Jianchao, a Communist Party official, former foreign ministry spokesman and ambassador to the Philippines and Indonesia. He has made several trips abroad in recent months, including to Africa, Europe, Australia and the United States, reinforcing speculation that he is the leading candidate. Other names mentioned include that of Ma Zhaoxu, executive vice minister of Foreign Affairs. Wu said it likely depends on whether Xi and Wang trust each other. I don't know what Wang Yi thinks about it, he said. Whether Wang Yi likes someone like Liu Jianchao or likes someone like Ma Zhaoxu. And also Xi Jinping. So it’s more about personal relationships.

