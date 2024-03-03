Highlighting Bullying Cases, Jokowi Messages PGRI Schools Must Be Safe, Comfortable Homes for Students





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.TV – President Joko Widodo mentioned cases of physical and/or psychological violence (harassment/intimidation) which has recently attracted public attention. President Jokowi stressed that schools must provide a safe and comfortable environment for students to become the country's next top generation. Because Jokowi recently saw news related to the case intimidation This often happens in school settings, even resulting in deaths. The President asked that similar cases do not happen again and that they drag on. Jokowi encourages the participation of teachers to make schools safe homes or secure houseshould be a comfortable place where students can study, ask questions, be creative, play and socialize. Also read: Jokowi warns schools not to cover up cases of bullying for the sake of their good reputation: this should be resolved “Don't let any student be afraid, be afraid at school. Don't let any student be stressed at school and don't feel at home at school,” Jokowi said during his opening speech of the 23rd PGRI 2024 congress, today Saturday (02/03/2024). President Jokowi called for cases of school bullying to be resolved immediately and there is no need to cover them up. Schools usually cover up cases of harassment to protect their reputation. However, this is not the right choice. Completing and evaluating existing cases is the best way to ensure that similar issues do not occur again. Jokowi also hopes that educators and education staff can work together and help each other to create safe and comfortable schools for students and their parents. Read also: [FULL] Speech by President Jokowi during his participation and opening of the 23rd PGRI Congress, highlighting cases of intimidation “Prioritize prevention, prioritize the rights of our children, especially victims. Do not let bullying cases be covered up, but resolved. Usually, these bullying cases are covered up to protect good reputation from school. I think what is good is to resolve and improve,” Jokowi said. The school bullying case that went viral and recently in the spotlight occurred at Binus Serpong School in South Tangerang. The bullying case went viral because it implicated the artist's son Vincent Rompies as the alleged perpetrator. The latest development is that three students have been named as suspects and eight minor students are included among the children in conflict with the law.

