Eight reasons why Carlson's Putin interview ruffled feathers – The Standard Health

President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the “Villa la Grange” in Geneva, Switzerland, June 16, 2021. [AP photo]

It's rare that an engagement involving a journalist and the leader of a powerful country leads to geopolitical rumblings as did Tucker Carlson's interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

Carlson, a former FOX TV reporter, leans “conservative” and likes to attack the liberal establishment represented in the mainstream media. He became an unexpected celebrity by going against the grain to have a two-hour interview to give Putin the opportunity to give his side of world affairs.

The main thing, however, was the reaction of prominent American journalists and politicians, who often determine what people should know. They were furious that Carlson had taken away their right to shape world opinion. He denounced the hypocrisy in the way the media present information and impose opinions that justify exploitation and wars in which victims appear as aggressors. It ruffled many feathers.

Carlson was not the first American to interview Putin, but he apparently had the greatest impact given the backlash from the conceptual West, obsessed with fixing Russia. Instead of addressing the issues raised, the media and politicians turned to what John Mearsheimer called “name-calling” of Carlson and Putin. The interview, claimed Margaret Sullivan of the Guardian, was not journalism but “sycophancy”.

Renew relevance

For NPR's David Folkenflik, Carlson was a “right-wing television provocateur” seeking to renew his relevance. Carlson, said CNN commentator Fareed Zakaria, “made a strange mix of claims” in criticizing the United States. Former US Secretary of State Hilary Clinton, responsible for the disorder in Libya and talk of a “clash of values” between Americans and Russians, declared Carlson a “useful idiot” and Putin's “puppy”.

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who allegedly forced Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky to continue the war instead of reaching an agreement on Ukraine's neutrality, called Carlson a traitor. For his part, Carlson claimed that Johnson attempted a “set-up” by demanding $1 million to give an interview on Ukraine.

In the interview, Putin defended the Russian position very well, showed his mastery of Russian history and world affairs, and pointed out American arrogance as an obstacle.

By the 1990s, an air of Western triumphalism and a sense of geopolitical omnipotence had so prevailed that US President Bill Clinton wanted to change Russia despite US promises to Mikhail Gorbachev not to threaten Russia by expanding NATO to Eastern Europe.

As American intellectuals sought to become the new George Kennan, they argued that the world had no choice but to do what the United States wanted. For example, while Francis Fukuyama was lamenting about The End of History and The Last Man, Samuel Huntington, who never believed in democracy for all, seemed to be looking for new enemies in his Clash of Civilizations mainly involving the conceptual West and the collective East.

Unexpected results

The apparent intoxication with power has led to unexpected results. Osama bin Laden and his Al-Qaeda, a former US ally in Afghanistan, turned hostile and began terrorizing American symbols of power around the world; they did it in East Africa and in the United States itself. There has also been a gradual backlash from the two targets of Western triumphalism, Russia and China. In trying to recover from its geopolitical humiliation, “defeated” Russia adopted a “grand strategy” of recovery that demonstrated both intellectual and physical “strength.”

Intellectually, Alexander Dugin responded to American triumphalism in a series of counterpublications that highlighted the shortcomings and irrationality of Western thought while advocating the reaffirmation of the Russian presence in the world. These included The foundations of geopolitics: the geopolitical future of Russia, the fourth political theory, postmodern geopolitics and the theory of a multipolar world, emphasizing the multipolarity rather than the singularity of triumphalism.

Dugin's thinking coincided with that of Vladimir Putin, who wanted to re-establish Russia as a world power not subordinate to any other.

Gorbachev, Putin believes, made a terrible mistake in dismantling the Soviet Union and geopolitically ridiculing it. Putin's interview with Carlson showed the evil that Putin and Dugin are trying to solve intellectually and practically.

Putin said nothing new as leading US academics have warned of the dangers of ignoring the security concerns of others. John Lewis Gaddis and Paul Kennedy of Yale University, after noticing that American officials ignored the dangers that arrogance posed to peace, began teaching “grand strategy” to prepare leaders to acquire the capacity to balance visions and abilities and to think about the likely negative consequences of bad consequences. the decisions.

Yet America's desire to remake everyone grew and led to the destruction of Iraq and Libya. Jeffrey Sachs of Columbia University and Mearsheimer of the University of Chicago have repeatedly blamed the war in Ukraine on the United States. They argued that the US propensity to expand NATO into Eastern Europe, without thought or concern for the consequences, probably as part of a new containment strategy, had deliberately provoked Russia.

If this was the case, the strategy backfired as Russia did not collapse or change its system.

Rather, it is Europe that is suffering from economic dislocation while the Russian economy appears to be growing. Russia makes no apologies for the fact that Dugin believes that “the West's claim to be the measure of universal value has failed” and that it is better to have the West as “a full-fledged adversary rather as a boss or an ally.

Russia has struggled to convince the United States that American hegemony is over, that multipolarity is the new international norm, and that Russia wants to be in the driver's seat of emerging power relations. He takes comfort in working with China, which is also wary of U.S. intentions to alter its fundamental character. The combination of Russia as a “military colossus” and China as an “economic colossus” makes the two a formidable force, Dugin asserts, and “more importantly: they in the West are the past, we are the future “.

The friction, then, is whether Russia would allow the West to move from being Russia to being a copy of the West. After apparently attempting to cooperate in the early post-Cold War era but without success, Russia turned its attention to reasserting itself as a great power and found its focal point in Vladimir Putin as president and Dugin as as an intellectual engine.

Same writings

Both men, Dugin asserts, “read the same writings, written in golden letters in the sky of Russian history.” Dugin believes that it is better to have the West as “an adversary in its own right rather than as a protector or ally”. He considers himself a 21st century geopolitical strategist, successor to 20th century Britain's Halford Mackinder, who advocates the creation of a Eurasian empire looking east rather than west. Russia is on the defensive in the face of NATO's eastward march and a likely existential threat.

Eurasianism is essentially a withdrawal from Europe to avoid confrontation while drawing geopolitical lines. The West is trying to penetrate and scuttle Eurasia, but the Eurasianists have not developed a counter-strategy for penetrating the West. Russia apparently has no intention of moving “westward” and thereby provoking a confrontation. This places the burden of “peace” on the West and poor Zelensky finds himself in a delicate situation facing new geopolitical realities.

Among these realities are that the US Congress is preventing Joe Biden from supplying weapons and that Johnson is no longer available to stop peace talks; Zelensky is increasingly alone and may have to cope.

Another reality is that Russia's initial desire to settle the Ukrainian question along the lines of neutrality that Johnson destroyed has probably shifted to a discussion about the future of Eastern Ukraine as part of Eurasia. and little on Western Ukraine. These are some of the challenges raised by Carlson that have angered those who are likely determined to carry out a “Carthage” against Russia because it is there.