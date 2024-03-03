Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the Council of Ministers today ahead of Lok Sabha elections





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers in New Delhi on Sunday, a day after the BJP. announced its first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. This will likely be the last meeting of the Council of Ministers before the general elections scheduled for April-May this year. The meeting is expected to take place at Sushma Swaraj Bhavan in Chanakyapuri area. The Council is likely to discuss the Central government's performance, as the BJP focuses on highlighting the Centre's achievements and development plans in its election campaigns. THE BJP released its first list of 195 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls SATURDAY. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will appear for the third time from Varanasi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah from his current headquarters in Gandhinagar, and Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will will contest elections from Lucknow. The first list includes the names of 34 Union ministers and two former chief ministers, while it removed 33 sitting MLAs in various statesincluding some notable faces. Union Minister of Delhi Meenakshi Lekhi and former Union minister Harsh Vardhan fired. Another notable name that has not been mentioned in this list is Sadhvi Pragya Thakur from Bhopal. Of the 195 seats in the first list, the party had won 155 seats in the 2019 elections. Prime Minister Modi has set a target for the BJP alone to win at least 370 seats in these Lok Sabha elections and over 400 for the NDA. Published on: March 3, 2024

