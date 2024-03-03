10 Road and Bridge Projects in East Kalimantan Funded by Presidential Jokowi Instruction – BeritaKaltim.Co





BERITAKALTIM.CO- President Joko Widodo inaugurated the implementation of the Presidential Instruction (Inpres) for the development of road infrastructure in East Kalimantan Province. At the groundbreaking ceremony held in North Penajam Paser Regency, Friday, March 1, 2024, the President announced the completion of the construction of 10 roads and 1 bridge with a total length of 50, 9 kilometers, financed by a budget of IDR 561. billion. “By saying bismillahirrahmanirrahim, I inaugurate the implementation of the presidential instruction on regional roads in East Kalimantan province,” President Joko Widodo said in his speech at the event. The ten regional roads and one bridge in East Kalimantan province are: Riko Maridan in North Penajam Paser Regency with a length of 6.5 km at a cost of IDR 44.7 billion; Batu Tapak Raja Cave Tourism Access in Northern Penajam Paser Regency is 9.6 km long and costs IDR 91.3 billion; Batu Tapak Raja Cave Tourism access bridge with a length of 20 meters at a cost of IDR 8 billion; Loleng in Kutai Kartanegara Regency is 2.5 km long and costs IDR 26.1 billion; Batu Labuan Intersection in Paser Regency is 5.8 km long and costs IDR 50.2 billion; Simpang Poros Tanjung Isuy Tanjung Jan Lanting Island in West Kutai Regency is 4.8 km long at a cost of IDR 45.4 billion; The proclamation in Balikpapan town is 2.5 kilometers long and costs IDR 43.4 billion; Access to Kenyamukan Port in East Kutai Regency is 0.65 km long and costs IDR 89.4 billion; Ir. Soekarno-Hatta Mr. Roem Urip Soemohardjo in Bontang City with a length of 4 km at a cost of IDR 54.1 billion; Lenggo Teluk Sulaiman in Berau Regency with a length of 8 km at a cost of IDR 59.1 billion; And The Jalan Poros Long Link in Mahakam Ulu Regency is 6.5 km long and costs IDR 49.1 billion. This infrastructure development is part of the government's commitment to increasing connectivity and supporting economic growth in the region. It is hoped that these regional roads will facilitate access to transportation, ease mobility for residents, and open up new economic opportunities in East Kalimantan. The President was also accompanied by Minister of State Enterprises Erick Thohir, Minister of Investment/Head of the Investment Coordination Council Bahlil Lahadalia, Minister of Commerce Zulkifli Hasan, Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono and the Minister of Agrarian Affairs and Regional Planning. Planning/Head of the National Land Agency Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono. Also present were the Head of the IKN Authority, Bambang Susantono, Chairman of the President's Advisory Council Wiranto, Acting TNI General Commander Agus Subiyanto. Acting East Kalimantan Governor Akmal Malik. North Penajam Paser Regent Makmur Marbun and IKN Development Curator Ridwan Kamil. # Reporter: Wong | Editor: The

