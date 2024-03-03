China prepares for annual legislative meetings amid tough economic backdrop

Thousands of Chinese political elites and lawmakers will gather this week in Beijing to kick off China's annual legislative meetings, the Two Sessions or lianghui.

The meetings, which traditionally provide an overview of the Chinese government's policy agenda for the year, will begin with the annual meeting of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference on March 4 and will be followed by the annual legislative approval session of parliament Chinese in March. On January 5, Chinese Premier Li Qiang will present his first government work report.

Amid an economic slowdown and political turmoil within the Chinese Communist Party over the past year, some analysts say this year's meetings will be marked by Beijing's responses to economic challenges, with a possible focus on on national security and through his rhetoric on cross-Strait relations and relations. possible staff appointments.

Faced with persistent economic difficulties, whether it is [Chinese Communist Party] The leadership being able to pass the two sessions and building some consensus within the party to propose realistic policy goals will be an important benchmark for assessing the degree of centripetal forces within the party, said Wen-ti Sung, a political scientist at the Australian. National University, told VOA by telephone.

Economic challenges

Since the lifting of the zero COVID strategy in late 2022, China has faced various economic challenges, including property developers defaulting on debts, historically high youth unemployment, low consumer and household confidence and weak foreign demand.

After sluggish economic performance last year, 2024 began with Chinese stocks falling to a five-year low last month. Evergrande and Country Garden, two of China's largest and most indebted real estate developers, face even greater challenges: One has received liquidation orders, the other a liquidation petition.

In this context, some experts believe that Beijing is unlikely to implement structural reforms to the economy during the two sessions.

I'm skeptical about whether Beijing will move forward with bolder economic reforms or not, Dexter Roberts, director of China affairs at the University of Montana's Mansfield Center, told VOA by phone.

While senior Chinese officials have talked about the need for economic reform over the past decade, Roberts says China's top leaders, particularly President Xi Jinping, do not believe in the need to relax control over the economy, which is what China needs to address persistent economic challenges.

Roberts and other analysts believe Beijing will try to emphasize two economic concepts that top Chinese officials, including Xi, have repeated over the past year: high-quality development and new productive forces, which refer to to growth models that rely less on large stimulus measures and focus more on innovation.

High-quality development means accepting lower growth while seeking new economic drivers such as innovative new technologies, Roberts told VOA. I don't expect them to roll out any big stimulus measures in either session.

The Politburo, a supreme decision-making body, said he would rely on more fiscal instruments to support the sluggish economy. The 24-member policy body is committed to creating a stable, transparent and predictable policy environment by strengthening fiscal policy and ensuring that monetary policies remain flexible, moderate and precise.

Despite economic challenges, Roberts said he expects China to set its 2024 economic growth target of 5%. [Since] the 26 largest cities [in China] have already set their economic growth targets for 2024 slightly above 5%, indicating that this figure will also be around 5% nationally, he said.

national security

Some observers say national security will remain an important theme in both sessions this year. Earlier this week, members of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress adopted revisions to the law on the protection of state secretswhich expanded the range of information that would be considered a national security risk.

Xi has advocated a governance model that prioritizes national security. So even though economic policy will be one of the main focuses of this year's two sessions, the Chinese government will still mention security and coordinated development, said Wang Hsin-hsien, an expert on Chinese politics. at National Chengchi University in Taiwan, told VOA in a telephone interview.

He said China's Ministry of State Security had become more involved in issues that may not have been their priority in recent months, suggesting a possible expansion of their power in recent years.

Some analysts say security now overshadows other aspects of Chinese governance. Security is now prioritized over other issues, including economics and diplomacy, Alfred Wu, an expert on Chinese politics at the National University of Singapore, told VOA by phone.

Transverse position

Some observers say it will be important to pay attention to China's stance and rhetoric on cross-Strait relations as a new government takes office in Taiwan in May. In recent months, Beijing has repeatedly called the president-elect a separatist and vowed to resolutely fight efforts to achieve Taiwan's independence.

We should pay attention to how Chinese leaders talk about the Taiwan issue in the government work report and Beijing's decision to revise the anti-secession law, which suggests the use of non-peaceful means against Taiwan , Wang, in Taiwan, told VOA.

He said Beijing was unlikely to introduce new policy measures regarding cross-strait relations.

And since former Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang officially resigned as a lawmaker on Wednesday, experts say Beijing is expected to appoint a new foreign minister during the two sessions.

Liu Jianchao, the Chinese Communist Party's international liaison, is widely expected to win the job.

Roberts, who described Liu as charismatic and speaking good English, said he was the right person to be China's next foreign minister.

[Since] Xi appears to have decided that relations between China and the United States need to improve. [Lius appointment] could be beneficial for U.S.-China relations, he said.