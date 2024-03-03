Tejashwi Yadav after Nitish Kumar says he will stay in NDA forever





Archive photo Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday criticized Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's frequent flip-flops and asked him to keep his word. “We wish him (Nitish Kumar) all the best. This time he said he will stay where he is. At least this time he should keep his word,” Tejashwi Yadav said. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Saturday assured Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he would remain a partner of the BJP-led NDA alliance after the passage of the INDIA bloc. “You (PM Modi) had also come to Bihar earlier but I disappeared (from the NDA) for some time. Now I am with you again and assure you that I will stay with the NDA forever,” said Mr. Kumar, also JD(U) president, said. Nitish Kumar was sworn in as Bihar chief minister for the ninth time in January at Raj Bhawan, Patna, switching sides again, this time with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). It was the second time in two years that Nitish Kumar jumped ship, his fifth crossover in just over a decade. Two BJP deputy chief ministers, Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, and six other ministers, including Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Santosh Kumar Suman, Shrawan Kumar and others, were also sworn in earlier. Nitish Kumar, after parting ways with the BJP in 2022, took the initiative to unite all the opposition forces to jointly take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling party in the national elections. In 2000, Nitish became CM for the first time after campaigning against RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's 'Jungle Raaj'. So far, he has served as CM of Bihar eight times. In 2013, Nitish broke ranks with the NDA after a 17-year alliance following the announcement of Narendra Modi as the BJP's candidate for prime minister. He expressed his displeasure to the BJP over Modi's selection as prime minister, and after the BJP decided not to change its decision, Kumar left the alliance. In 2017, Mr Nitish forged a grand alliance with the RJD and the Congress and returned to the post of chief minister in 2015. He quit the grand alliance in 2017, accusing the RJD of corruption and stifling state governance. In 2022, Nitish Kumar once again severed his ties with the BJP, alleging that the BJP was conspiring against him and trying to influence JD-U MPs to rebel against him. (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

