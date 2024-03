Russia's crappy missiles fail to break Ukraine after 30 days of war

Alexander Ermoshenko/Reuters One of the main reasons why Russia violent incursion into Ukraine has so far failed to capture the much smaller nation These are its low-quality weapons, which fail 60 percent of the time, according to U.S. officials interviewed by Reuters. Normally, a failure rate of 20 percent would be considered high, said an anonymous U.S. weapons expert. A three times higher rate explains why Russia failed to capture Ukraine, which has significantly lower military capacity. Since invading Ukraine on February 24, Russia has relied on air-launched cruise missiles, according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies' missile defense project, cited by Reuters. Failures could be aborted or botched launches or a malfunction of missiles that fail to explode on impact. Among the civilian targets of Russia's feverish attack is the Mariupol Drama Theater, where up to 1,300 people were originally thought to be hiding and in front of which were the giant letters of the word children that they were visible from the sky. On Friday, Petr Andryuschenko, adviser to the deputy mayor of Mariupol, told the BBC World Service that around 600 people were in the theater. On Friday, CNN reported that 300 bodies had so far been pulled from the rubble. Around 200 people hiding in this makeshift shelter survived the attack. It remains unclear how many dead or survivors might still be beneath the collapsed theater. This is the highest number of Ukrainian deaths so far in the war. Fighting continues alongside diplomatic efforts to achieve a ceasefire. Speaking on the sidelines of a NATO summit attended by President Joe Biden, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan told reporters that Ukraine and Russia had reached what he called an agreement on four of the six areas of disagreement in the current negotiations. At first, Ukraine was blocked on this issue, but later Zelensky began to express that he might withdraw from NATO. Another problem is the acceptance of Russian as an official language. Zelensky also admitted this. Russian is a language spoken almost everywhere in Ukraine. There is also no problem at this stage, Erdoan said. The Turkish leader also praised Ukrainian President Volodymor Zelensky for his intelligent leadership in saying he would need a referendum to agree on points with Russia. Ukraine has neither confirmed nor denied the Turkish president's comments. Read more at The Daily Beast. Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered straight to your inbox. Register now. Stay informed and get unlimited access to The Daily Beast's unrivaled reporting. Subscribe now.

