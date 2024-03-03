Modi to contest from Varanasi, Sadhvi Pragya dropped, Shivraj gets ticket

In the first list, the only Muslim candidate is Abdul Salam, former VC of Calicut University, who will contest from Malappuram, Kerala.

Of the 195 candidates, 28 are women, 47 are below 50 years of age, which the BJP calls youth, 27 candidates are from Scheduled Castes, 18 belong to Scheduled Tribes and 57 are from the Other Backward Classes community ( OBC). .

None of the sitting MLAs were excluded from the first list of BJP candidates. This sparked speculation that several of the remaining sitting MPs could be fired. Of the 29 seats for which names have not been announced, 6-7 are to be allocated to coalition partners. VK Singh, Maneka Gandhi, Varun Gandhi, Rita Joshi, Brij Bhushan, Rajendra Agrawal and Santosh Gangwar could be dropped.

The first list of candidates includes 34 central ministers and state ministers, along with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde said.

Pragya Thakur, who represents Bhopal constituency, was excluded. In his place, the party aligned Deputy Alok Sharma. According to sources, the party had received several complaints about Thakur also not becoming a star campaigner for the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections.

The BJP has declared candidates for 51 seats from Uttar Pradesh, 20 from West Bengal, 24 from Madhya Pradesh, 15 each from Gujarat and Rajasthan, 12 from Kerala, 9 seats from Telangana, 11 from Assam, 11 each from Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh, 5 from Delhi, 2 from Jammu and Kashmir, 3 from Uttarakhand, 2 from Arunachal Pradesh and 1 each from Goa, Tripura, Andaman and Nicobar and Daman and Diu.

Brijmohan Aggarwal has been fielded from Raipur and Vijay Baghel from Durg in Chhattisgarh.

In West Bengal, a sitting MLA was expelled from Alipurduar. John Barla was also MoS in the Modi cabinet. Manoj Tigga, MP and chief whip of the Vidhan Sabha, was fined instead. In Ghatal, the BJP fielded actor and sitting MP Hiran after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced Bengali actor Devs' name from the same constituency. A total of three sitting MPs received LS tickets. Suvendu Adhikari's brother Soumendu Adhikari received a ticket from Kanthi.

Nisith Pramanik has been fielded from Cooch Behar, Locket Chhatterjee from Hooghly and Anirban Ganguly from Jadavpur. BJP won 18 seats with 40.6% votes in Bengal in the last Lok Sabha polls.

The BJP is seeking a third term by emphasizing the guarantees of Prime Minister Narendra Modis. In 2019, the BJP's first list of around 180 candidates was announced on March 21, more than 10 days after the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) was announced.

The party held a Central Election Commission (CEC) meeting on Thursday evening, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which lasted for a few hours and ended at 3:30 am.

The meeting saw discussions on Lok Sabha seats in around 17 states.

The NDA opposes the INDIA alliance which has focused on highlighting caste census and issues of unemployment and inflation, among others.

The BJP is going into this election pledging to iss bar BJP370 gold NES 400 pair. The aim is not only to increase our footprint in the states but at the same time strengthen the NDA alliance. After much detailed discussion and consultation with states, it was decided to release a list of 195 candidates, BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawade said.

In a post on X, Modi thanked the party for nominating him again.

I thank the @BJP4India leadership and salute the millions of selfless Karyakartas of the Party for their constant confidence in me. I look forward to serving my Kashi sisters and brothers for the third time. In 2014, I went to Kashi with a commitment to make people's dreams come true and empower them. -Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 2, 2024

Read also: Former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastris' grandson has joined the BJP. What is the rest of the family doing?

Big changes in Delhi

In Delhi, which has seven Lok Sabha seats, the BJP opted for big changes and removed four sitting MLAs from the list of five declared on Saturday. Manoj Tiwari is the only sitting MP to have been selected.

Praveen Khandelwal, general secretary of the Confederation of All India Traders, was appointed in place of party leader Harsh Vardhan. In place of MoS Meenakshi Lekhi, the BJP has given ticket to Bansuri Swaraj, the daughter of late Sushma Swaraj. In place of Pravesh Verma, the party fielded former councilor Kamaljeet Sehrawat, and from South Delhi, it fielded Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Delhi MP and Leader of Opposition in place of Ramesh Bidhuri. The party is yet to declare candidates for East and North West Delhi, represented by Gautam Gambhir and Hans Raj Hans. ThePrint had reported that the BJP was seeking to replace the majority of sitting MLAs, fearing massive opposition against them.

The Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress are contesting the seven Lok Sabha seats as part of an alliance and have already declared a list of candidates.

Suresh Gopi and Bandi Sanjay deployed to southern states

The party, which is trying to increase its footprint in the southern states, has fielded Suresh Gopi from Thrissur, Anil K Antony who quit the Congress and joined the BJP, will be candidate from Pathanamthitta, and V Muraleedharan from Attingal. The party is yet to declare candidates from Haryana, Tamil Nadu and Odisha, among others.

In Rajasthan, the party has fielded Arjun Ram Meghwal, Bhupender Yadav from Alwar, Jyoti Mirdha from Nagaur, PP Chaudhary from Pali, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat from Jodhpur, Kailash Choudhary from Barmer, CP Joshi from Chittorgarh, Om Birla from Kota and Dushyant Singh , the sitting MP and son of Vasundhara Raje Scindia, from Jhalawar-Baran.

In Telangana, the party has fielded Bandi Sanjay Kumar from Karimnagar, Eatala Rajender from Malkajgiri, G Kishan Reddy from Secunderabad.

Former chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb was fielded from Tripura West.

In Uttar Pradesh, the party has fielded Sanjeev Balyan from Muzaffarnagar, Mahesh Sharma from Gautam Buddh Nagar and Hema Malini from Mathura. She has represented the Mathura constituency since 2014.

MoS Ajay Mishra Teni was sent from Kheri, who had witnessed the farmers' protest at Lakhimpur Kheri.

Sakshi Maharaj was fielded from Unnao, Smriti Irani from Amethi and Lallu Singh from Faizabad constituency which includes Ayodhya assembly constituency.

The list was prepared after much discussion. A few Rajya Sabha MPs were present this time. The ability to win is the only criterion and for this, some sitting MPs have been replaced. The list has a significant number of SC, ST and OBC candidates, which reflects the party's vision of giving representation to all sections of society, a senior BJP leader said.

While 12 sitting MLAs have been replaced in Madhya Pradesh, the figure rises to 7 in Rajasthan and 5 in Gujarat, among others.

Severe message to some

By dropping Pragya Thakur, Ramesh Bidhuri and Pravesh Singh Verma, the BJP appears to have sent a stern message to leaders engaged in controversial speeches.

Last year in Parliament, Bidhuri made a controversial speech insulting Danish MP Ali. Prime Minister Modi himself had not liked Thakur's comment celebrating Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi. Pravesh Verma is also known for his controversial comments. All have been abandoned, a senior party official said.

Of the 195 seats declared by the BJP on Saturday, it had won 155 in 2019. According to party sources, tickets were denied to more than 20 per cent of the sitting MLAs.

(Edited by Gitanjali Das)

Read also: Ahead of LS polls, BJP MPs Jayant Sinha and Gautam Gambhir demand party to relieve them of their duties