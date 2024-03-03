Narendra Modi | PM Narendra Modi slams Bengal govt for denying go-ahead to Kalyani AIIMS





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, visiting Bengal on Saturday, accused the state government of hampering efforts to improve health facilities here and cited the example of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Kalyani, which was refused environmental authorization. Addressing a public meeting at Krishnanagar in Nadia, Modi said, “A few days ago, I dedicated AIIMS Kalyani to the people through video conferencing. This modern hospital with approximately 1,000 beds has several facilities and employment opportunities. However, the Bengal government has issues with the launch of AIIMS in Kalyani. He is having difficulties… This is why the (environmental) authorization was not granted. Exposing the alleged corrupt practices of the Trinamul-led Bengal government, Modi linked the issue of AIIMS clearance to “Trinamul extortion politics”. He added that “extortionists” did not need permission for “looting and rioting” in Bengal, but the Bengal government was finding it difficult to grant environmental clearance to “such a big hospital”.

“Unless a commission is received, the Trinamul government is denying all permissions,” Modi said, alleging that Trinamul's policy was commission first, then permission. The West Bengal Pollution Control Board, a government organization in Bengal, accused AIIMS Kalyani of not obtaining environmental clearance and imposed a fine of Rs 15 crore as per the guidelines of the environment ministry. Any project extending over 20,000 m² requires obtaining environmental clearance from the concerned state government. Reacting to Modi's allegations regarding AIIMS, a state health department official said, “The way the Prime Minister blamed the state government on the environmental issue and compared it to a extortion attempt is unfortunate. » “The fact is that the state government has no authority to exempt the mandated quantities of PCBs,” the official added. Debasish Ganguly, Nadia North organizing district president of Trinamul, said, “The state government has no problem with AIIMS Kalyani except for the issues of alleged corruption in recruitment. But the manner in which the Prime Minister indicted the state government on the environmental issue was unexpected. much about corruption, but he must also know that his party leaders are involved in corrupt employment practices at AIIMS Kalyani. “It was the Mamata Banerjee government that gave 179 acres free of cost to set up AIIMS in Kalyani,” Ganguly added. Modi also used the Krishnanagar rally to criticize Trinamul over “oppression”. “People of Bengal with high expectations voted for Trinamul again and again, but Trinamul has become another name for oppression and betrayal,” Modi said. “For Trinamul, the development of Bengal did not matter. They are deeply involved in corruption and dynasty politics.” On Trinamul's accusations of freezing funds under several central schemes, Modi accused it of siphoning off funds meant for poor beneficiaries by creating around 25 lakh fake job cards. “You cannot even dream that 25 lakh fake job cards have been created under MGNREGA…. Young brothers, please keep in mind and inform everyone…. Those who do not “The money that the poor were supposed to receive was looted by the extortionists,” Modi said, adding that TMC stood for “Tu-Main-Corruption hi Corruption”. Reacting to Modi's allegations of fake job cards, Trinamul spokesperson Sashi Panja said, “The statement made by Narendra Modi in Krishnanagar is unfortunate. You have deprived 59 lakh beneficiaries in Bengal of their rightful wages. Now Mamata Banerjee is paying the money. Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of fake job cards. But UP has not been deprived because UP has a BJP government.

