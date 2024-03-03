PM Modi, Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani among top candidates from UP on BJP India TV's first list





Image Source: PTI PM Narendra Modi, Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday (March 2) announced the list of 195 candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The party announced the highest number of candidates from the politically crucial state of Uttar Pradesh, where the BJP declared 51 candidates. The party has set itself an ambitious goal: to win more than 75 seats out of the 80 in the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the most prominent name in the list, who will be contesting for the third time from Varanasi. He first ran for the constituency in 2014. Other big names in the list include Union Minister Rajnath Singh from Lucknow and his Cabinet colleague Smriti Irani from Amethi. Smriti Irani defeated Rahul Gandhi in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Sources had earlier claimed that the Congress may field Rahul Gandhi again this time from the Amethi seat. Other popular faces contesting the Lok Sabha polls on the BJP ticket from Uttar Pradesh include former minister Mahesh Sharma (Gautam Budh Nagar), Satyapal Singh (Agra), actress-turned-politician Hema Malini (Mathura), Ravi Kishen (Gorakhpur), Dinesh Lal Yadav. Nirahua (Azamgarh), Sanjeev Balyan (Muzaffarnagar), Ajay Mishra Teni (Lakhimpur Kheri), Mahendra Nath Pandey (Chandauli), Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti (Fatehpur), Sakshi Maharaj (Unnao), among others. Nirahua, a popular Bhojpuri actor-singer, created an upheaval in Samajwadi Party circles in the 2019 elections by capturing party stronghold Azamgarh, while Ravi Kishen won the Gorakhpur LS seat with an overwhelming margin. BJP leader Ravi Kishan thanked the BJP for showing confidence in him and said the party would register a historic victory. “I would like to wholeheartedly thank the senior leadership… The organization has given me a second chance from the hottest seat after Kashi. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the entire organization and the Prime Minister Modi. I will maintain this confidence. .BJP will win 400 seats and Gorakhpur seat will create history.” Check the complete list of candidates from Pradesh: Image Source: INDIA TV List of BJP candidates for Uttar Pradesh Image Source: INDIA TV List of BJP candidates for Uttar Pradesh Image Source: INDIA TV List of BJP candidates for Uttar Pradesh Check out the full list of candidates for Uttarakhand: Image Source: INDIA TV List of BJP candidates for Uttarakhand ALSO READ |Lok Sabha polls: Suvendu Adhikari's brother Nishikant Dubey | BJP candidates for Bengal and Jharkhand

