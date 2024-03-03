Pakistani Shehbaz Sharif elected Prime Minister for a second term





Pakistan's newly formed Parliament has elected Shehbaz Sharif as prime minister for the second time, Geo TV reports, three weeks after uncertain national elections that delayed the formation of a coalition government.

“Shehbaz Sharif has been declared Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan,” National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq said on Sunday after announcing that Sharif had secured 201 votes, more than the required 169 votes in the House .

He beat Omar Ayub, the candidate backed by jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who received 92 votes.

The statement sparked strong protests from the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) party, supported by Khan.

MPs demanded Khan's release and chanted slogans claiming Sharif had come to power through rigged elections.

Supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan protested the election result. (AP Photo)

The February 8 elections were marked by a mobile Internet shutdown, arrests and violence. The unusually delayed results sparked accusations that the vote was rigged.

Sharif returned to the role he held until August, when Parliament was dissolved before elections and a caretaker government took over.

No party obtained a majority.

Sharif, 72, is the younger brother of three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who led the election campaign of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party.

Khan-backed candidates won the most seats, but the PML-N and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) agreed to form a coalition government, resulting in Shehbaz Sharif being elected prime minister while his brother withdrew.

During his previous term, Sharif's government managed to negotiate a crucial agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), but the process was mired in numerous challenges.

The measures required by the deal – which expires in April – have contributed to rising prices and increased pressure on poor and middle-class households.

The new government will need to immediately begin negotiations with the IMF to reach the next deal to support the country's economy and address growing discontent over deepening poverty.

The government will also face constant challenges from Khan's supporters.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://au.news.yahoo.com/pakistans-shehbaz-sharif-become-pm-060535091.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos