Most popular, Jokowi comments on bullying in schools and Ed Sheeran's concert at JIS
Jakarta, Beritasatu.com – A number of reports from Saturday (02/03/2024) caught the attention of readers Beritasatu.com. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) comments regarding intimidation or intimidation at school during the opening of the XXIII Congress of the PGRI became the news that caught the most attention of readers.
Meanwhile, the presence of world musician Ed Sheeran, who held a concert at the Jakarta International Stadium (JIS), also attracted the attention of readers. Here are the five most popular news stories Beritasatu.comSaturday (02/03/2024).
1. President Jokowi asks schools not to cover up cases of school bullying
President Joko Widodo spoke about cases of student harassment that have been commonplace in recent times. The president asked the school not to cover up cases of bullying in order to preserve the school's good reputation.
The President conveyed this during his participation in the XXIII Congress of the PGRI held at the Sahid Jaya Hotel, Jakarta, Saturday (2/3/2024).
Schools should be safe places, they should be safe places where our students can ask questions, be creative and play. Don't let students be afraid, depressed, and uncomfortable at school. There must be no intimidation, Jokowi said.
2. Ed Sheeran arrested in Pasar Santa before his JIS concert, turns out he bought this
British musician Ed Sheeran took the time to stop by Pasar Santa, Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta. This can be seen on the Instagram account @jajankasetsanta.
“Just go to @pasarsanta, Ed Sheran. Why not? Let's go to Santa's Market this weekend,” wrote @jajankasetsanta.
As seen by Beritasatu.com, on Saturday (02/03/2024), Ed Sheeran bought several vinyl records at the market.
3. Forcing women into official cars, 2 sons of Gowa Regency officials arrested by police
Two sons of civil servants in Gowa Regency, South Sulawesi, were arrested by police after forcing a woman into an official car.
The victim with the initials MT (26) previously reported the three attackers to the Women and Child Protection Unit (PPA) of the Gowa Police Criminal Investigation Unit after they were forced into an official car, in Mawang village, Somba Opu district, Gowa regency. . Three perpetrators, UC (24 years old), MR (24 years old) and MQ (21 years old), were arrested by the police.
Two of the three perpetrators, namely MR and MQ, are suspected of being the sons of government officials in Gowa Regency. However, the police have not yet revealed in detail which agency the perpetrator's parents work in.
4. Crazy Rich Asia throws her son's pre-wedding party and invites Bill Gates and Rihanna to sing
What happens if the son of the richest man in Asia gets married? The answer is that the father threw a pre-wedding party for three days, four months before the actual ceremony.
Tycoons from around the world, heads of state and stars from Hollywood and Bollywood gathered on Friday (1/3/2024) in the small town of Jamnagar in western India, where the Billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani has kicked off his youngest son's massive wedding celebrations.
5. Waves and hot weather on Lake Toba pose a challenge for F1 Powerboat racers
F1 Powerboat driver Stefan Arand said the waves and hot weather on Lake Toba posed a challenge for participants to win the opening series held at Mulia Raja Napitupulu Port, Balige, Toba Regency, North Sumatra.
The Binh Dinh-Vietnam team rider explained that he was a beginner rider and was competing in the series on the largest volcanic lake for the first time, so the adaptation process was still underway to win victory.
“Even though it is technically difficult, I really like the track,” Stefan said during a press conference at F1 Powerboat Lake Toba 2024, Saturday (2/3/2024), after the race in the Sprint category Breed.
