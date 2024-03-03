Shehbaz Sharif elected Pakistan's prime minister for second term after controversial vote | Political news





Sharif returns to the role he held until August last year, when parliament was dissolved ahead of the February 8 election.

Islamabad, Pakistan Pakistani lawmakers elected Shehbaz Sharif as the country's prime minister for a second term following a controversial election last month.

The South Asian country voted on February 8 in a vote marred by allegations of large-scale fraud and delays in results. On Sunday, the National Assembly, as the lower house of Parliament is called, met to elect the prime minister.

Shehbaz Sharif has been declared elected Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq said.

Shehbaz received 201 votes out of the 336-member National Assembly, comfortably winning over his rival Omar Ayub Khan, who won 92. The winner needed at least 169 votes.

Khan was supported by the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), the political group of lawmakers belonging to former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, which joined after the PTI saw itself barred from running for allegedly violating election laws.

Sharif, 72, served as prime minister until August last year, when the National Assembly was dissolved to make way for an interim government, tasked with organizing national elections.

Shehbaz is the younger brother of three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who founded the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) party, which allied with the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) to form the government. Shehbaz is also the current president of the PMLN.

The PTI, which was forced to field its candidates as independents after losing its electoral symbol, emerged as the largest group with 93 seats. The party claims its mandate was stolen and has also launched street protests against the alleged fraud.

Supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan protest blatant election rigging in Karachi [Akhtar Soomro/Reuters]

PTI leader Khan, who was removed from office in a parliamentary vote of no confidence in 2022, has been in prison since August last year after multiple convictions, including for revealing state secrets, corruption and illegal marriage .

Stampede in Parliament

Sunday's National Assembly session got a delayed and chaotic start after lawmakers belonging to the PTI-backed SIC raised slogans claiming that Shehbaz had come to power through electoral fraud.

We will change the fate of Pakistan, Sharif said in his victory speech amidst loud protests and slogans from PTI-linked legislators calling out thieves! a reference to corruption allegations against the Sharif brothers.

Nawaz Sharif was convicted of corruption in 2018 when he traveled to the United Kingdom for self-imposed exile. He returned in October last year for the elections.

In his speech, Shehbaz thanked his elder brother and allies for helping him become prime minister. Nawaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari never even thought of harming Pakistan, he said, the latter two being his PPP allies.

The newly elected prime minister said he aimed to bring political stability to the country. We will work closely with the four provinces and I promise to support them, he said.

In his speech, opposition leader Omar Ayub Khan defended his jailed leader Imran Khan and accused Shehbaz of not following the law himself.

They put our leaders in jail, took our election symbol, rigged the elections, but we stood and we will stand our ground, Khan told Parliament. The nation rejected all accusations [in the election]he said.

Pakistan, a country of 241 million people, faces political instability as it struggles with a declining economy and a rapidly deteriorating security situation.

