Palestinian leader Abbas to visit Turkey next week





Antalya (Türkiye) (AFP) Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas will visit Turkey next week to discuss the war in Gaza and reconciliation efforts between Palestinian factions, Turkey's foreign minister said on Sunday.

The visit comes as intensive diplomacy is underway to end fighting in the nearly five-month-old war between Israel and Hamas, sparked by the Palestinian militant group's Oct. 7 attacks. Egypt, Qatar and the United States have negotiated in weeks of talks to secure a truce by the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan a week from now. “There is a desire and serious efforts to achieve a ceasefire before Ramadan,” Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said in his closing speech at the annual diplomatic forum in the resort town Mediterranean of Antalya. Fidan confirmed that Abbas would travel to the Turkish capital Ankara on Tuesday at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a staunch defender of the Palestinian cause. The two leaders will discuss “developments in Palestine, the current course of the war as well as intra-Palestinian dialogue,” Fidan said. Hamas, designated a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union and Israel, is a rival to Abbas' Fatah, which runs the semi-autonomous Palestinian Authority in the occupied West Bank. He drove Fatah from Gaza in 2007 after its landslide victory in the last Palestinian parliamentary elections the previous year. Erdogan has become one of the most vocal critics of Israel's war in Gaza. He called Israel a “terrorist state” and compared Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Adolf Hitler while calling Hamas a “liberation group.” The war in Gaza began on October 7 with an unprecedented attack by Hamas against southern Israel which left around 1,160 dead, most of them civilians, according to an AFP count based on official Israeli figures. Gaza militants also kidnapped 250 hostages, of whom 130 remain in captivity according to Israel, a figure that includes 31 presumed dead. Israel's military campaign of retaliation has killed at least 30,410 people, mostly women and children, according to the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza. 2024 AFP

